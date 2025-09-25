Nexxen First to Market with Programmatic Native Smart TV Activation

Hisense, Toshiba and other leading OEM native Smart TV inventory exclusively available for programmatic activation in Nexxen DSP, with further OEMs to participate in new marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the first-to-market global capability to programmatically activate native Smart TV advertising inventory through its demand-side platform, Nexxen DSP.

Per Nielsen, viewers spend up to ​10.5 minutes ​browsing content on their Smart TV home screens as they decide which program to watch, creating a large window of attention in a highly visible environment. Native Smart TV units therefore present a key opportunity for brands to deliver impactful messaging to viewers in a moment of decision-making.

Historically, particularly due to the lack of ad specification standardization between OEMs (“original equipment manufacturers”), advertising buyers activated these units manually via ad servers, a disjointed process with long lead times. With a direct connection between its DSP and supply-side platform (“SSP”), Nexxen has streamlined the capability and unlocked a new supply format for customers.

“Smart TV native placements sit at the gateway to content at the moment that viewers are more open to influence. By layering Nexxen’s unique data and targeting tools, we can match the right message to the right household in real time. And because it all runs through our unified platform, advertisers can clearly connect exposure on these placements to campaign outcomes,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexxen. “For the first time in market, Nexxen has made the activation process straightforward and quick, with our platform handling the heavy lifting so brands can focus on results.”

At launch, native Smart TV advertising supply from VIDAA (the operating system found on Hisense, Toshiba and other leading OEM brands globally) will be available programmatically exclusively in Nexxen DSP. Nexxen’s unique data can be overlayed onto the ads for precision targeting to new and known audiences.

“The home screen is becoming increasingly strategic for advertisers, as consumers use it as a tool for data-driven discovery, especially during key cultural moments and major sporting events. Nexxen’s innovation is making activation in this highly visible environment easier for both sides of the marketplace, while opening up new advertising demand for TV manufacturers,” said Guy Edri, Chief Executive Officer, VIDAA.

Partnerships with further OEMs will follow to expand Nexxen’s native Smart TV marketplace, where buyers can activate with ease through Nexxen DSP.

