Over 185% Liquidity Improvements on BitMEX Derivatives Contracts Following Strategic AWS Tokyo Migration

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the world’s safest crypto exchanges, today announced the transformative impact of its successful trading engine migration to AWS Tokyo. The move has delivered liquidity improvements by more than 185% across nine perpetual contracts and markedly faster order execution times for traders globally.

The migration was executed by the BitMEX engineering team on 23 August 2025, which was completed within ten minutes. The exchange was brought back online in under an hour—a major technical milestone for the platform that ensured a smooth, disruption-free transition for users.

One month following the migration, the platform enhancements are clear:

Deeper Liquidity on Flagship Contracts : Liquidity within 5 basis points of the mid-price for XBTUSDT and ETHUSDT has deepened by 185% and 401% respectively. This directly benefits traders with tighter spreads and reduced slippage.

: Liquidity within 5 basis points of the mid-price for XBTUSDT and ETHUSDT has deepened by 185% and 401% respectively. This directly benefits traders with tighter spreads and reduced slippage. Measurable Improvements on Emerging Pairs : Newer contracts for HYPE, BCH, PEPE, and more, have also recorded liquidity improvements of more than 2000%, broadening the range of trading opportunities available on the platform. Known as the home of OG Bitcoin perpetual swap, BitMEX is now extending its credibility across a wider suite of perpetual contracts, proving itself as a serious venue for trading tokens beyond Bitcoin.

: Newer contracts for HYPE, BCH, PEPE, and more, have also recorded liquidity improvements of more than 2000%, broadening the range of trading opportunities available on the platform. Known as the home of OG Bitcoin perpetual swap, BitMEX is now extending its credibility across a wider suite of perpetual contracts, proving itself as a serious venue for trading tokens beyond Bitcoin. Faster, More Reliable Execution: End-to-end order placement latency and orderbook latency have improved to support active market-making participants to increase orderbook liquidity even more than before.



"The seamless execution of this migration is a technical milestone and a strategic leap forward in our commitment to delivering an institutional-grade trading experience, while also empowering retail users with better execution quality and innovative products," said Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX. The immediate improvements in latency and liquidity directly translate to a more competitive and robust trading environment for all users and our work isn’t done. We are already building on this success to deliver even greater performance in the months ahead.”

BitMEX’s AWS Tokyo migration is just the beginning of a broader roadmap to continually optimise platform performance. In the upcoming months, BitMEX expects further improvements in the platform’s liquidity and latency as it finetunes internal processes and rolls out additional infrastructure improvements.

Additional information about the platform upgrades can be found here .

