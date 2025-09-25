Philips joins Optum Healthcare’s network as a preferred provider in the USA

September 25, 2025

Philips’ ambulatory and diagnostic solutions and services are now available to 3.4 million Optum policyholders for enhanced outpatient cardiac monitoring



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has entered a national partnership in the USA with Optum Healthcare. The inclusion of Philips’ Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT) and Philips Extended Holter (ePatch) in the network is designed to enable earlier detection of cardiac conditions and timely clinical intervention. By expanding access to advanced cardiac ambulatory monitoring services for Optum members and streamlining the patient referral process, this collaboration supports proactive care and improved patient outcomes. Philips’ industry-leading solutions are now available to Optum Healthcare’s 3.4 million members in 22 U.S. states.

The access to Philips technology within the network offers several significant benefits for patients, providers and payers:

Reduced delays in specialist referrals: Streamlined processes help to minimize waiting times for cardiac condition referrals.

Streamlined processes help to minimize waiting times for cardiac condition referrals. Enhanced diagnostic insights: Improved access to diagnostic data supports more informed clinical decision-making for cardiac issues.

Improved access to diagnostic data supports more informed clinical decision-making for cardiac issues. Seamless care coordination: Ensures smooth transitions throughout the patient journey, from the initial visit to post-discharge.

Ensures smooth transitions throughout the patient journey, from the initial visit to post-discharge. Increased patient compliance: User-friendly monitoring and diagnostic devices can encourage better adherence to treatment plans.

These components are crucial in managing chronic conditions effectively.



“Today marks a great step forward in Philips’ ability to reach even more patients and help them receive the care they deserve,” said Julia Strandberg, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care, at Royal Philips. “As a preferred in-network provider, Philips’ cardiac ambulatory monitoring services empower primary care physicians and cardiologists with actionable data that enables them to build stronger collaboration across care teams and can ultimately improve patient outcomes.”



Through this partnership with Optum, Philips is expanding access to its MCOT and ePatch cardiac monitoring solutions across commercial, Medicare, Medicare Advantage or Managed Medicare, and Medicaid plans. These wearable technologies empower clinicians with insights to accelerate clinically smart cardiac care [1], while enabling patients to maintain their daily routines with confidence. This collaboration helps to support providers in delivering efficient care and helps payers advance value-based models.



[1] Data on file.



For further information, please contact:

Allison Johnson

Business Communication Director, Philips

Tel: +1 617-631-7305

E-mail: allison.johnson@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachment