Applied Recognized with Multiple Prestigious Awards for Workplace Culture and Industry Leadership

Chicago, IL., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that it has once again been recognized for its dedication to delivering an exceptional employee experience. Most notably, PropertyCasualty360 included Applied in its Insurance Luminaries Class of 2025 in the Innovation in Workplace Culture category which recognizes companies that promote the insurance industry as a great place to build a career and show a strong commitment to employee satisfaction through initiatives in diversity and inclusion, health and wellness, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs, community service, and more.

Applied has also been recognized with rankings on multiple Newsweek Greatest Workplaces lists, expanding on the previously announced list of awards from the publication. These lists are backed by a rigorous, independent study conducted by Newsweek and market research firm Plant-A Insights, highlighting organizations committed to workplace excellence. The lists include:

“Applied is a place where every team member can bring their best—showing up ready to learn, grow, and push the boundaries of innovation all within a culture that values both the work we deliver and the individuals championing our collective success,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems. “Being recognized by Newsweek and PropertyCasualty360 affirms that commitment, showing how our focus on growth and belonging makes us stronger as a team and deepens the value we deliver to our customers.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.