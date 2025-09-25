Caveonix Appoints Michael Hallinan as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix, the AI-driven cyber compliance platform trusted by government agencies and large enterprises to deliver 100% compliance, 100% of the time, today announced the appointment of Michael Hallinan as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Michael will lead Caveonix's agentic AI innovation and development through expansion of the platform into a distributed, AI-first, cloud-native platform.

Michael brings a unique mix of experience in cyber, AI, product, and startup leadership to Caveonix. He previously served as CPO at Deserve (valued at $500M and ultimately acquired by Intuit) and as Product Director at Robinhood, where he helped scale products used by millions. Additionally, he serves as a Cyber Warfare Officer with U.S. Cyber Command (Marine Corps Reserves) — a role that reflects his mission-driven mindset and commitment to excellence.

“I'm incredibly excited to join the Caveonix team,” he said. “Digital is giving way to AI, and nowhere is that shift more critical than in continuous compliance automation and monitoring. Today, fewer than 2% of organizations deploy AI agents, and that gap represents a defining opportunity for Caveonix. By harnessing agentic AI as a Compliance Copilot, we can accelerate compliance cycles, strengthen security, and ensure enterprises remain always-on and audit-ready. I’m excited to help transform compliance from a costly burden into a strategic advantage that empowers the world’s largest organizations to operate with confidence and speed.”

"The addition of Mike Hallinan to our leadership team is an electrifying milestone in Caveonix's bold evolution," said Ish Boyle, CEO at Caveonix. "From the intensity of the battlefield to the strategic heights of the boardroom, Mike brings battle-tested expertise, visionary leadership, and unwavering excellence that's tailor-made for our next chapter. We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Mike as our VP of AI—his deep roots in the Intelligence Community and Fintech will supercharge our delivery of agentic compliance automation, cementing Caveonix as the undisputed leader in our space. Together, we'll partner even more dynamically with federal and enterprise customers to conquer their toughest challenges and drive transformative impact!"

About Caveonix

When your operations are mission-critical, continuous cyber compliance is non-negotiable. Caveonix is the platform trusted by government agencies and large enterprises to deliver 100% compliance, 100% of the time.

From the Department of Defense to the Fortune 500, organizations with complex IT environments rely on Caveonix’s AI-powered solution to automate evidence collection, control monitoring, and reporting to fulfill cyber compliance requirements. Caveonix associates all technical control evidence to create a single source of truth - whether on-premise, multi-cloud, or in any hybrid environment – automating and optimizing tedious, incomplete, and expensive cyber compliance programs.

Founded and led by veterans of the U.S. military, the Caveonix team has firsthand knowledge and appreciation for the importance of speed, accuracy and zero-failover in workflows in High-Reliability Organizations. When decisions in the field need to be made quickly, information must be accurate and readily accessible. Caveonix delivers a realtime, centralized view of operations in cloud, on-premises and air-gapped environments, ensuring leaders are always mission-ready and equipped to deliver in time, with confidence.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Sandy Chica

sandy.chicas@caveonix.com