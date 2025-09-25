JUICE Co-Founder Troy Osinoff Joins ONAR as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Post-Acquisition Expansion

Miami, FL, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing technology company and global network of performance-driven agencies, today announces that Troy Osinoff, Co-Founder of JUICE, an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in paid digital advertising, search engine optimization, email marketing, and content marketing campaigns, has joined ONAR as Chief Growth Officer. Osinoff’s appointment follows ONAR’s recently announced acquisition of JUICE via its subsidiary Storia, aligning leadership and growth execution as the companies integrate.

Osinoff is a well-known growth leader who helped build JUICE into one of the fastest-growing agencies in the country—#105 on the Inc. 5000 and #7 in Advertising & Marketing. He previously led customer acquisition at BuzzFeed, authored a book with Penguin Random House, and serves as a General Partner at MAGIC Fund. He has also co-founded consumer and fintech ventures including Zurp and Peachy.

As CGO, Osinoff will drive ONAR’s platform-wide growth strategy—expanding enterprise client acquisition, deepening partnerships, and leading new technology development across ONAR’s agency network and ONAR Labs. He will also support cross-sell opportunities with JUICE’s roster of brands—which has included L’Oréal, Barstool Sports, Paris Hilton, Ramp, CBDistillery, and Diesel—and strengthen channel relationships across Meta, Google, TikTok, Shopify, and Klaviyo.

“Troy is a builder with a rare combination of creative intuition and data-driven rigor,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “Scaling JUICE to Inc. 5000 No. 105 and his well respected reputation in our industry speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to put that engine to work across ONAR as we integrate JUICE and accelerate our growth trajectory.”

“From transformative board appointments to strategic acquisitions driving technological advancement, I’ve been deeply impressed by ONAR’s momentum in the marketing technology space,” stated Osinoff. “With JUICE now part of the family, we have a unique opportunity to turn performance marketing playbooks into repeatable, compounding growth across the network. I’m excited to help drive the next phase—deeper enterprise relationships, stronger partnerships, and measurable revenue expansion.”

