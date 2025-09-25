BRUNT Workwear Taps Columbia and Nike Leader Scott Roberts as Chief Merchandising Officer

NORTH READING, Mass., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRUNT Workwear , the fastest growing boot and apparel company for trade workers in the U.S., appointed Scott Roberts as Chief Merchandising Officer. Roberts spent more than 25 years leading merchandising at juggernaut brands like Nike and Columbia Sportswear, and joins BRUNT as the company charges ahead in redefining modern workwear.

Since launching in 2020 to serve the 35 million U.S. trade workers, BRUNT has grown rapidly and is now bringing in leadership to scale as demand for skilled trades — some projected to grow as much as 50% by 2034, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — continues to surge. Roberts joins the team with a proven track record in merchandising, product creation, and marketplace strategy honed through his prior executive roles.

“Scott played a critical role with brands known for blending innovation with reliable performance, but what also stood out to me is that he understands our mission and how important it is that we give our customers a seat at the table in an industry that has left them all behind,” said Eric Girouard, Founder and CEO of BRUNT. “He brings a fresh perspective and a clear focus on making sure BRUNT delivers what our customers need. We’re fired up to bring him in, and to keep raising the bar for products that work as hard as our customers do.”

Roberts previously worked at Columbia Sportswear, where he led a global team as Vice President, Head of Merchandising Columbia Brand. He also spent over fifteen years at Nike, leading both global product creation and merchandising teams across multiple consumer categories.

“I was drawn to BRUNT because of how committed they are to putting trade workers at the center of everything they do,” said Scott Roberts. “They’re not just rebranding the same old workwear. They’re innovating from the ground up based on what people actually need on the job. That kind of focus is what sets BRUNT apart. They’re building a brand with purpose, and the potential for growth is unlimited.”

Roberts’ addition comes at a pivotal time, as recent partnerships with the New England Patriots, the Gillette Stadium Field Crew, and Boston Bruins star Charlie McAvoy have further amplified BRUNT’s connection to hard-working, blue-collar communities.

