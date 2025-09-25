Swiftly Levels the Playing Field for Local Grocers with Audience Optimizer™, Empowering Local Grocers to Compete Like National Giants

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology and retail media solutions, today announced significant growth and adoption of its Audience Optimizer™ solution, empowering regional and independent grocers to thrive in today’s digital-first marketplace. Since publicly launching in 2024, Audience Optimizer™ has driven millions in incremental sales and double-digit returns across hundreds of stores nationwide.

For decades, print circulars have been the primary way grocers drive weekly traffic. However, as circulation declines, print costs rise, and the shopper demographic shifts towards millennials and Gen Z shoppers, regional and independent grocers are left at a clear disadvantage compared to national chains with sophisticated digital infrastructure. Without modern alternatives, many independents risk losing both shopper attention and market share. Swiftly’s Audience Optimizer™ bridges this gap by giving retailers access to best-in-class tools to engage digital shoppers.

Regional and independent retailers nationwide are using Swiftly’s innovative solution to promote loyalty sign-ups, win back lapsed shoppers, and launch personalized targeted offers—driving real in-store results. Using first-party data, Audience Optimizer™ reaches the right shopper at the right time—whether promoting weekly deals or spotlighting new products. Swiftly’s closed-loop reporting enables retailers to measure incremental Return on Ad Spend (iROAS) at the user level, and clearly see the sales lift driven by their campaigns. In fact, on average, retailers see a $25–$35 iROAS with Swiftly, delivering a multiple of the return-on-investment retailers see with print. Beyond driving sales, the platform builds lasting customer relationships—fueling loyalty and retention while giving grocers a sustainable edge in an increasingly crowded market. “We used Audience Optimizer™ to extend the reach of our digital circular — and the results were incredible,” said Tedd Handlesman, President at Better Health Market. “In just two months, we drove a significant increase in incremental sales and generated an incremental Return on Ad Spend (iROAS) of over $27. For a retailer of our size, that’s transformative. Swiftly has helped us turn our promotions into real traffic and real revenue.”

Rick Williams, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Gelson’s Markets, spoke to the platform’s impact during a pivotal time for the company. “When the LA wildfires struck, one of our stores was lost and many of our customers were left without transportation—it was a devastating time for our community,” said Williams. “Swiftly’s Audience Optimizer™ enabled us to respond immediately, launching targeted campaigns that offered free ecommerce deliveries from nearby stores. This ensured our customers could continue receiving the essentials they needed and felt supported during an incredibly difficult period. It’s a powerful example of how this technology can truly make a difference when it’s needed most.”

“Swiftly was founded to help brick-and-mortar retailers thrive in a digital world,” said Henry Kim, CEO of Swiftly. “With Audience Optimizer™, local grocers are now competing head-to-head with national chains—growing basket size, frequency, and loyalty sign-ups while giving shoppers real value at checkout. This is technology built for retail.”

With adoption accelerating and new capabilities on the horizon, Swiftly continues to redefine what’s possible for regional and independent grocers. By giving retailers enterprise-grade tools without enterprise complexity, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and ensuring every grocer has the technology to grow and compete.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with the personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, please visit www.swiftly.com .