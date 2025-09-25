HYTE ACTIVATES ITS LATEST HOYOVERSE COLLABORATION STARRING FIREFLY, HONKAI STAR RAIL'S ICONIC STELLARON HUNTER

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEPT. 25, 2025 - Following its successful collaboration with HoYoverse in 2024, the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components HYTE announced today it will continue to work together with HoYoverse on another collaboration product lineup themed after one of Honkai: Star Rail 's most iconic characters, Firefly. In addition, Tokyo Game Show attendees can get their first look at the HYTE x Firefly collaboration lineup at Hall 9, 09-E34 starting today. To learn more about this new product lineup, which is now available for pre-order, please visit: https://hyte.co/firefly-pr

"It's an absolute honor to team up with HoYoverse once again on their hit title, Honkai: Star Rail, especially in developing products around the cherished character Firefly as the star IP," said King Perez, Marketing Executive Producer at HYTE. "As devoted players and fans ourselves, we sincerely hope the community adores the Official HYTE Firefly collection in all its detail!"

As part of the pre-order campaign, HoYoverse is supporting the collaboration by providing physical Stellar Jade redemption vouchers in every Firefly product purchase made on HYTE.com. Items now available for pre-order include:

PC CASE + KEYCHAIN BUNDLE – The Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Case features 360-degree character visuals and detailed customizations themed after Firefly and S.A.M., her Strategic Assault Mech armor. Presented in a titanium silver colorway, HYTE’s Y70 case showcases detailed customizations and aquamarine UI accents inspired by the character’s iconography, lore, and abilities. This bundle comes with the case, an exclusive keychain, and a physical voucher for in-game rewards, including 100 Stellar Jades, for use in Honkai: Star Rail HYTE.com and the Japanese retailer Links Direct will also sell a Limited Edition Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Case JP Version while supplies last. This specific version features "Honkai: Star Rail" in Kanji and Katakana logotype on the main case glass.

KEYCAP SET – The Official HYTE Firefly Keycap Set has 252 individual Cherry-profile keycaps that are compatible with ANSI, ISO, JIS, and AZERTY MX keyboards. The keycap set features a titanium silver and aquamarine colorway, with select keys featuring designs and motifs based by Firefly, S.A.M., her in-game abilities, and more. Also included is a physical voucher for in-game rewards, including 60 Stellar Jades, for use in Honkai: Star Rail.

DESK MAT – Set the seas ablaze with the Official HYTE Firefly Desk Mat , a vibrant 900mm x 400mm deskpad that showcases Firefly's perseverance and the Iron Cavalry's legacy in striking detail. Also included is a physical voucher for in-game rewards, including 60 Stellar Jades, for use in Honkai: Star Rail.

FAN SHROUDS – Adorn your Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Case to the hilt with the Official HYTE Firefly PC Fan Shroud Kit, which comes with 3x120mm and 3x140mm powder coated color-matched aquamarine metallic fan shrouds for a perfected Y70 Firefly aesthetic. Also included is a physical voucher for in-game rewards, including 60 Stellar Jades, for use in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail fans that prefer a fully built system using the Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Case can also look forward to a limited-edition RDY pre-built gaming PC from iBUYPOWER that will be released shortly after the case is generally available for purchase.

The Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Case and Keychain Bundle is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $329.00. It is expected to ship in Q4 2025.



The Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Keycap Set is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $149.99. It is expected to ship in Q4 2025.



The Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Desk Mat is now available for pre-order at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $29.99. It is expected to ship in Q4 2025.

The Official HYTE Y70 Firefly Fan Shrouds are now available for pre-order at HYTE.com for an MSRP of $39.99. It is expected to ship in Q4 2025.

Products from the HYTE and Honkai: Star Rail collaboration with Firefly will also be available in the EMEA region from Life Informatica, and other retailers in the EU / UK region soon. Please follow HYTE's social media accounts for more information on exact launch dates.

To learn more about the HYTE and Honkai: Star Rail collaboration with Firefly, please visit: https://hyte.co/firefly-pr

Images on products from the HYTE and Honkai: Star Rail collaboration with Firefly can be found here: https://hyte.co/firefly-pr-assets



The HYTE and Honkai: Star Rail collaboration with Firefly trailer can be found here: https://hyte.co/firefly-video

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

ABOUT HONKAI: STAR RAIL

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The player takes on the role of "Trailblazer," a courageous individual implanted with a powerful artifact, the Stellaron, and bearing the determination to unravel the mysteries surrounding the fabled "Cancer of All Worlds" and Aeons. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines that together compose an interstellar melody filled with captivating worlds, each brimming with unique cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mythical wonders to explore.



ABOUT HoYoverse

HoYoverse is committed to providing immersive virtual world experiences to players around the world. We have brought fans popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Zenless Zone Zero, as well as a wide range of entertainment content.



Community is at the heart of everything we do. We are devoted to engaging fans and fostering an enthusiastic and inclusive global community that provides access and encouragement for people to share their passion for ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) through their own creativity and skills.



Pushing the boundaries of imagination, we consistently explore cutting-edge game development technologies, and have accumulated leading technical capabilities in cel shading, cloud gaming, and other fields.

