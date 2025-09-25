PTOE Plays Trump Card to Break the Chinese Critical Minerals Monopoly

Sheridan, Wyoming , Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTOE Corporation is excited to announce the power of American ingenuity and the launch of full-scale critical minerals concentration and separation technologies, branded PTOE System-X (the "Technology"). PTOE System-X can immediately help the U.S. defend against China’s asymmetric price manipulation through low-cost Critical Mineral processing.



Driven by the increasing need for sustainable domestic production of Critical Minerals, PTOE System-X was secretly developed to Make America Mineral Independent Again. The Technology is perfectly aligned with President Trump’s Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production and can process Critical Minerals quickly, cost effectively and immediately.

PTOE System-X is fluidless, environmentally-friendly and scalable. It enables the continuous concentration, classification, and separation of nano-scale critical metal particles. Its high-speed process rapidly micronizes, dehydrates, classifies, and concentrates Critical Minerals.

PTOE System-X is adaptable to nearly any orebody and remarkably versatile using an array of nanoparticle management technologies to target specific metals and metal types. Whether processing valuable metals from U.S. mine waste or deployed as a modular plant to Ukrainian mineral deposits, the Technology can produce meaningful supplies of Critical Minerals now - instead of years from now without concern for Chinese supply manipulation.

PTOE System-X features a suite of proprietary machines that together form a turnkey circuit for continuous flow processing of Rare Earth Elements (REE), Noble Metals, and U.S. Critical Minerals on the Periodic Table of Elements (PTOE) as defined by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Jim O’Connor, COO of PTOE Corporation, emphasized the immediate importance of this innovation: "The availability of domestic rare and critical metals is only half of the equation to U.S. mineral independence; The other half is our ability to cost effectively process low ppm metals at a scale which makes it difficult for foreign actors to manipulate the supply and pricing of critical metals markets.”

PTOE Corporation believes that PTOE System-X will be a complement to any American company’s critical metal extraction strategy and plans to immediately deploy the Technology to process known domestic metal rich ores and, will seek immediate guidance from U.S. officials to optimize use, and strategic applications.

For more information about PTOE Corporation and PTOE System-X, please visit http://ptoe.com/.

About PTOE Corporation

PTOE Corporation (“PTOE”, pronounced “P-toe”) is a privately held company committed to advancing environmentally responsible solutions for processing, concentrating, and separating critical minerals. Founded with a mission to Make America Mineral Independent Again, PTOE pioneers green technologies that transform legacy industrial waste streams into valuable resources—reducing environmental impact while strengthening domestic supply chains.



