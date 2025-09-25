Fabletics and Khloé Kardashian Unveil New Travel-Inspired Capsule Collection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, announces the release of its latest collection in partnership with entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and television star Khloé Kardashian. This latest drop – the sixth in this long-term collaboration – is a travel-inspired capsule co-designed by Kardashian that evolves groundbreaking, curve-enhancing product innovation and redefines everyday versatility for nonstop style.

“So much of myself is represented in these designs,” said Kardashian. “Like most people, I’m constantly on the move this time of year and it’s so important to have transitional pieces that can travel with you – making you feel comfortable and confident at the same time.”

The new collection showcases a revamped and redesigned version of Fabletics’ franchise PureLuxe TLC Legging – one of the booty-enhancing innovations released earlier this year and co-designed by Kardashian. Made with Fabletics’ proprietary, butter-soft PureLuxe fabric, this new and improved version is sleeker with the removal of a front seam, yet features subtle and sculpting details meant to be cheeky and fun, while also delivering superior support and sexiness. The collection also introduces new styles for Fabletics, including the Booty Scrunch PureLuxe V-Back Jumpsuit and Booty Scrunch PureLuxe V-Back Legging – the next generation of body-emphasizing performance wear pieces built to accentuate curves in all the right places.

“It was such a wonderful process to work so closely with Khloé to perfect these designs,” said Kate Williams, Vice President, Women’s Design, Fabletics. “Not only did we work to refine the TLC Legging based on specific feedback from our members, but we’re building on how we're able to lift, sculpt, and enhance one’s silhouette. This collection is a true reflection of Khloé: her power, her strength, her determination, and athleticism. It’s a true testament to who she is and how that translates into your style, no matter where you’re going.”

Featuring twenty pieces of sexy, supported, and cozy styles in a Kardashian-approved, jewel-toned, color palette, this new collection is primed for the upcoming fall season. Fan-favorite shades – like Everpine, Oxblood, and Bone – make a return, while new, dreamy shades of blue – like Dreamscape and Nightfall – are introduced. The collection features new innovations, and beloved staples, to mix and match, including:

NEW & IMPROVED The No Seam PureLuxe TLC Legging , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $89.95 Available in: Dreamscape, Nightfall, Everpine, Oxblood, and Black

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $89.95 NEW Booty Scrunch PureLuxe V-Back Legging , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $89.95 Available in: Nightfall, Oxblood, and Black

, VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $89.95 NE W Booty Scrunch PureLuxe V-Back Jumpsuit , VIP MSRP $84.95, Non-Member MSRP $114.95 Available in: Nightfall, Oxblood, and Black

, VIP MSRP $84.95, Non-Member MSRP $114.95 NEW PureLuxe Strappy Low Impa ct Bra , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Bone, Dreamscape, Nightfall, Everpine, and Black

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 NEW PureLuxe Keyhole Low Impact Bra , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Nightfall, Oxblood, and Black

, VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 NEW Seamless Long-Sleeve Essential Tee , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 Available in: Bone, Nightfall, Everpine, Oxblood, and Black

, VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95 NEW Shawl Collar Shine Puffer Coat , VIP MSRP $129.95, Non-Member MSRP $189.95 Available in: Bone, Oxblood, and Black

, VIP MSRP $129.95, Non-Member MSRP $189.95 NEW Cozy Fleece Oversized Full Zip Hoodie , VIP MSRP $89.95, Non-Member MSRP $124.95 Available in: Bone Heather, Dreamscape, Nightfall, Oxblood, and Black

, VIP MSRP $89.95, Non-Member MSRP $124.95 Convertible Travel Bag , VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $104.95 Available in: Black

, VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $104.95

Each piece of the collection has been crafted with intention, made to take you through the busy holiday travel season in style. Like all Fabletics offerings, the new collection is designed to be size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Starting today, September 25, the pieces are available for purchase in Fabletics stores across the globe and at www.Fabletics.com/Khloe .

Fans who stop by any U.S. Fabletics store between October 3-5 can enter for a chance to win one of five limited-edition Khloé Jet Setter Kits, including a custom Fabletics x Khloé suitcase, $300 Fabletics gift card, Khloé autographed Fabletics gear, and Khloud popcorn.

To learn more, or to stay in the loop on future news, follow @Fabletics on Instagram.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at over 100 state-of-the-art retail stores.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

