OnShift Announces Winners of 2025 OnShift Applause Awards

CLEVELAND, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift, a ShiftKey brand and the only workforce management software made exclusively for long-term, post-acute and senior care, today announced the winners of its OnShift Applause Awards , which recognize and celebrate individuals who have demonstrated exemplary work in long-term care, post-acute care and senior living settings.

The majority of senior care leaders and front-line workers are experiencing an increase in their workload due to the growing demand of senior care services, leading to high levels of stress and workforce shortages, according to the ShiftKey + OnShift “ Senior Care Survey Report: Workforce 360 .” However, this same report reveals that 87% of senior care professionals stay in the industry because of their passion for helping others. The OnShift Applause Awards seek to showcase this passion and dedication and recognize those who go above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of their colleagues and those they serve.

Winners were selected from nearly 900 nominations and evaluated on a range of criteria including their impact on the community, respect from coworkers, resourcefulness in finding solutions, and compassion for residents and coworkers. Initiatives driven by these winners include helping employees access school grants, creating an employee engagement task force, establishing mentorship programs and implementing OnShift across departments.

The 2025 OnShift Applause Award winners

Impact Award: This award recognizes outstanding human resources professionals at the community, regional or corporate level who have made a mark on their colleagues and communities. Brenda Asher, Assistant Vice President of Human Resources, Gardant Management Solutions Timothy Brice, Human Resources Director, Williston Care Center Ashley James, Business Office Manager, Rosewood Village Assisted Living

This award recognizes administrators or executive directors at a long-term post-acute care or senior living organization who inspire their colleagues and those around them. Scheduler of the Year Award : Now in its 11th year, this award recognizes dedicated staff schedulers who go above and beyond to drive excellent care and facilitate proper staffing with the use of OnShift. Kimberly Brown, Staffing Coordinator, Veterans’ Victory House Cindy Cratsenburg, Scheduler, The Harmar Place Community D. Fields, Staffing Manager, Solaris Senior Living North Naples

: Now in its 11th year, this award recognizes dedicated staff schedulers who go above and beyond to drive excellent care and facilitate proper staffing with the use of OnShift. Best in Care Award: This award recognizes frontline caregivers and care staff in long-term post-acute care, senior living or other non-acute care settings who deserve recognition for their selflessness, support and commitment to resident and patient care. The winner of the Best in Care Award was selected by public vote earlier this month. Aaralyn Alvarez, Care Partner, The Ridge Pinehurst

“OnShift has always been dedicated to serving the senior care industry through technology that makes providing care and managing communities easier,” said ShiftKey CEO Mike Vitek. “Every day, we are inspired by the dedication, selflessness and passion that senior care professionals bring to work, even when under great amounts of stress. The OnShift Applause Awards are our way to share these inspiring stories and recognize the excellent work that these winners are doing. Congratulations to this year’s winners, and thank you for your service to our nation’s seniors.”

To learn more about the OnShift Applause Awards and the 2025 winners, please visit: https://www3.onshift.com/onshift-applause-awards-2025

