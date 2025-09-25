CareCloud Unveils Marketware as Strategic Growth Solution for Hospitals

Platform strengthens physician alignment and referral management; live presentation scheduled for October 8

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-powered solutions, today unveiled Marketware, its hospital-focused physician relationship management and analytics platform, which it added to its portfolio as part of its recent Medsphere acquisition. Marketware enables hospitals to strengthen physician alignment, optimize referral networks, and link engagement strategies to measurable growth.

“The implementation of Marketware has contributed to increases in revenue, and the data available makes us feel like we can continue to grow both finances and services,” said Daniel Conklin, VP, Clinics & Ancillary Services, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. “We have more confidence in the outcomes of our initiatives because Marketware fills holes in our data sets.”

“Marketware is a powerful part of our hospital IT portfolio,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, CareCloud. “It gives hospitals a data-driven way to identify opportunities, reinforce physician relationships, and capture growth at a time when financial strength is more important than ever. We want the market to clearly understand that Marketware is part of the CareCloud family, and we are investing to expand its impact as we begin to incorporate AI-driven insights and tools from our broader product portfolio.”

Marketware has been adopted by hospitals nationwide to help leadership teams gain visibility into referral trends, reduce network leakage, and prioritize physician outreach. The platform provides hospital executives with actionable intelligence to strengthen alignment with physicians, expand service-line growth, and better serve patient needs. With interactive dashboards and analytics, Marketware enables organizations to:

Track referral patterns and identify leakage to keep patients within the health system and improve continuity of care.

to keep patients within the health system and improve continuity of care. Strengthen physician engagement by highlighting areas where additional collaboration or outreach is needed.

by highlighting areas where additional collaboration or outreach is needed. Support strategic planning with data on service-line performance, competitive pressures, and community needs.

with data on service-line performance, competitive pressures, and community needs. Demonstrate impact by tying physician relationship efforts directly to patient access, volume growth, and financial outcomes.

The platform is being integrated with CareCloud’s AI Center of Excellence, revenue cycle management tools, and inpatient EHR solutions, creating new opportunities for hospitals to connect physician relationship data with operational and financial performance.

As part of this unveiling, CareCloud will host a Marketware demonstration and walk-through offering hospitals an opportunity to see the platform’s capabilities in action and hear about CareCloud’s vision for its future growth on October 8 at 1:00 PM ET. Participants are invited to register here.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com .

For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com . To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could”, “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Co-Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com