Ardent AI Raises $2.15M to Build the First AI Data Engineer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardent AI , the company pioneering autonomous agents for data engineering, announced today it has raised $2.15 million in pre-seed funding led by Crane Venture Partners , with participation from Active Capital, Zach Wilson, and a group of operator-angels.

Ardent is building the world’s first AI Data Engineer—an intelligent agent that autonomously creates, manages, and repairs data pipelines across modern infrastructure.

Founder Story

​​From rejection to profitability: a solo founder’s unconventional path

Founded by Vikram Chennai, Ardent’s story defies startup conventions. Just under a year ago, Vikram arrived in San Francisco with a one-way ticket, no co-founder, and a single contact in town. Today, Ardent is profitable, has crossed $100K in ARR, is growing 70% month over month, and earned the backing of customers, developers, and top-tier investors—all without any initial outside funding.

“Most of my time at a previous startup was spent firefighting broken data pipelines. I realized the tooling wasn’t broken, the entire approach was,” said Vikram Chennai, Founder and CEO of Ardent AI. “So I built an agent to handle it. It wasn’t easy—I was sleeping on couches and got rejected by YC seven times—but I knew we were solving something real.

The Problem

Data engineering hasn’t kept up with today’s scale and speed

As data volumes surge and AI adoption accelerates, companies face mounting challenges in maintaining scalable, reliable pipelines. Most teams still rely on brittle orchestration tools, manually coded scripts, and ad hoc processes.

The Solution

Autonomous AI agents that maintain and repair pipelines automatically

Ardent’s autonomous agents integrate into existing infrastructure to handle pipeline maintenance, complex modeling, and debugging automatically.

Investor Backing

Crane Venture Partners and leading angels bet on Ardent’s vision

“Data engineering has not kept up with how teams actually build today. Ardent’s approach is different, pragmatic, technically sound and focused on real problems that engineers face every day,” said Aneel Lakhani, Investor at Crane Venture Partners. “Vikram is the kind of founder who ships fast, listens to users and has the raw determination to build a generational company.”

Customer Impact

Tasks that once took days now complete in minutes

Customers are already using Ardent to complete complex data engineering tasks in minutes that previously took days. Ardent’s AI agents currently support automatic pipeline maintenance, data modeling and debugging, with native integrations across platforms like Airflow, Databricks, and Snowflake. In the coming weeks, Ardent will launch sandboxed testing environments, allowing agents to not only generate pipelines and modify tables, but also fully test changes before deployment.

What’s Next

Expanding the team, deeper integrations, and next-gen agents

With new funding, Ardent will grow its engineering team, deepen integrations, and launch its next-generation agent model, further expanding the capabilities of its autonomous platform.