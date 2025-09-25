Guidepoint Appoints Michael Wang as Head of China

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidepoint, a global expert network, announced the appointment of Michael Wang as Head of China, reporting directly to Chris Bonsi, Head of APAC. This strategic appointment underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its China operations amid growing demand for specialized expertise.

Michael brings more than a decade of experience in building and scaling teams to support corporations through their digital transformation journeys. Most recently, he led PwC’s global product and technology acceleration team, driving innovation and operational growth across several critical markets.

"Michael's extensive background in technology solutions and client engagement makes him an ideal leader to strengthen our position in China," said Chris Bonsi, "His experience in scaling operations across multiple regions and his deep understanding of digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate access to expert knowledge through technology-enabled research solutions."

Prior to his tenure at PwC, Michael held key positions at Accenture and other respected firms, where he developed comprehensive expertise in both strategic consulting and technology implementation.

In his new role, Michael will collaborate closely with both China and global leadership teams to enhance Guidepoint’s market offering and drive continued growth.

"I'm excited to join Guidepoint at this pivotal moment in its growth," said Michael. "The opportunity to leverage my experience to help clients navigate complex business challenges is incredibly compelling.”





Guidepoint connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from its global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, conduct in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and validate qualitative insights. Guidepoint’s multinational client base includes global consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

