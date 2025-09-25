Cloudera Integrates with Dell ObjectScale to Deliver Enterprises a Next-Generation Private AI Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, announced the integration of Dell ObjectScale with Cloudera, advancing their joint AI-in-a-Box offering and creating a comprehensive Private AI platform designed for scale, governance, and economic clarity. This collaboration provides joint customers with a fully validated and integrated data platform, allowing them to run all of Cloudera's compute engines directly against Dell Technologies ObjectScale storage. Cloudera announced the Private AI platform during Cloudera EVOLVE25—Cloudera’s premier data and AI event—taking place today, September 25 at the Glasshouse NYC.

One of the greatest challenges hindering enterprise AI success is the complexity around where data is located and how to access it. In fact, Cloudera’s latest survey report, The Evolution of AI: The State of Enterprise AI and Data Architecture —also announced today—found that IT leaders still use a variety of architectures for storage: 63% of respondents said private cloud, 52% said public cloud, and 42% said data warehouses. Without the ability to securely and effectively manage 100% of enterprise data, in all forms, wherever it resides, it will be impossible for organizations to apply AI to workloads to make fully informed, strategic decisions.

To address these challenges, Cloudera collaborated with Dell Technologies to allow joint customers to store all their data–structured and unstructured–in one place and access it quickly and securely. As the only data and AI platform company bringing AI to data anywhere, Cloudera empowers enterprises to organize their data with clear rules, security, and governance. In addition, the collaboration allows Cloudera users to leverage Dell ObjectScale as an S3-compatible object store for AL workloads:

Cloudera AI Workbench: A secure environment for building, training, and refining AI models using governed data

A secure environment for building, training, and refining AI models using governed data Cloudera Inference Service: A way to deploy and use these AI models efficiently and affordably at a large scale

A way to deploy and use these AI models efficiently and affordably at a large scale Cloudera Agent Studio: A tool to design and leverage smart AI agents that can automate tasks across business operations



The combination of Dell Technologies's leadership in AI infrastructure with Cloudera's secure data platform and AI tools creates a complete Private AI system, offering significant business value. Companies can start using AI faster, achieve lower overall costs and trust their AI systems completely, which is crucial for highly regulated industries. This solution empowers enterprises to tackle the most pressing challenges of AI. It overcomes the hurdles of moving data, makes AI more affordable, simplifies managing AI tasks and deploys Private AI agents with trust and efficiency.

“Businesses need AI systems that can grow with them, keep data secure, and have clear, predictable costs,” said Abhas Ricky, Chief Strategy Officer, Cloudera. “Bringing Dell ObjectScale together with Cloudera enables organizations to industrialize AI use cases using secure data, deploy them efficiently, and create smart agents, all with predictable economics, and without hidden fees. This is the quickest and most reliable way for large companies to put AI to work and create intelligent agents. Cloudera is uniquely positioned to unify governed enterprise data with AI services on modern storage, creating the only Private AI platform that combines governance, performance, and clear economics at an industrial scale.”

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to giving customers more flexibility in managing and scaling their data,” said Travis Vigil, senior vice president, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies. “With Dell ObjectScale now integrated with Cloudera, we’re helping customers bring storage and AI closer together to empower smarter, faster decision-making that drives business growth.”

Register for upcoming EVOLVE25 events here , and learn more about Cloudera’s Private AI platform with Dell ObjectScale here .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, delivering unified security, governance, and real-time predictive insights. The world’s largest organizations across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com