BOS Secures $590,000 Robotics Follow-On Order from Australian Client

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BOSC) announced today that its Robotics division secured a new $590,000 order from an Australian manufacturer. The order is a follow-on purchase from an existing customer, affirming the commercial benefits of its IML (in-mold label) Product.

“We are excited to announce yet another new order as we continue to grow the BOS Robotics business. This most recent sale is for our proprietary robotic cell specifically designed for IML plastic containers. This order is particularly meaningful as it comes from an existing IML robotic cell client, reinforcing the technological advantages of our robotic cells over products from China and Europe,” said Eyal Cohen, BOS CEO.

BOS's IML robotic cell solution integrates pre-printed labels directly into plastic containers during the injection molding process, performs quality assurance through vision inspection, and handles automated stacking. This delivers durable, high-quality labeling with reduced production costs. More information about BOS and its IML Robotic Cell capabilities can be found online in a video demonstration at https://youtu.be/3uqavo5Skto

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.

