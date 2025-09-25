Cloudera Helps Customers Become AI Native with Additions to Enterprise AI Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, announced the expansion of its Enterprise AI Ecosystem with new partnerships designed to deliver complete, production-ready AI solutions. This initiative brings together industry leaders to offer a complete suite of solutions that address enterprises’ most pressing AI needs, end-to-end.

The AI market is rapidly evolving, and enterprises are moving quickly through new stages of AI maturity. Recently, most organizations were focused on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), fine-tuning, and copilots. Today, adoption has accelerated into advanced territory: predictive engines for structured data, AI-driven workflow automation, observability for model reliability, and large-scale document intelligence. Companies are embracing new model choices, orchestration frameworks, and agent-based systems capable of complex reasoning and multi-step task execution.

Cloudera is helping enterprises navigate this transformation with its AI-powered lakehouse: a unified foundation that brings AI to data anywhere. With this approach, organizations can move beyond experimentation to embed AI directly into business operations, unlocking high-value use cases across customer experience, fraud detection, supply chain forecasting, IT operations, and compliance, all while maintaining governance, security, and architectural flexibility.

Cloudera’s end-to-end platform delivers both AI-ready data and AI agents that help to transform that data into intelligent actions. This tool has already enabled hundreds of Cloudera customers to shift from AI experimentation to having AI embedded throughout their functional teams. Cloudera’s ultimate goal is to help its customers become truly AI Native and leverage autonomous decision-making with minimal human intervention, supported by trusted, transparent systems.

To accelerate this vision, Cloudera is expanding its Enterprise AI Ecosystem with four new partnerships:

ServiceNow: ServiceNow ’s AI Platform is an industry leader in enterprise workflow automation and AI-powered solutions. The future integration will feature the combined power of ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric zero copy connector with Cloudera’s data foundation to allow organizations to securely access real-time enterprise data without duplication across IT, HR, finance, customer service, compliance and more. Customers can use predictive insights from Cloudera’s AI-powered lakehouse to prioritize tasks in ServiceNow workflows to automate approvals, proactively resolve issues, and streamline operations. The result is new levels of enterprise agility and more consistent, scalable outcomes across the entire organization.

Fundamental: Fundamental provides a superhuman prediction engine for enterprise tabular data. Most enterprise challenges, including churn prediction, credit risk, fraud detection, and demand forecasting, are tabular prediction problems that have yet to be impacted by deep learning that have yet to be impacted by deep learning. Fundamental solves this gap with a foundation model that requires no parameter tuning or feature engineering. Pre-trained on diverse datasets, it immediately adapts to new data and delivers powerfully accurate predictions with just a single line of code.



Together with Cloudera’s AI-powered lakehouse, Fundamental unlocks the full predictive potential of structured enterprise data. Customers gain a portal to the future using the data they already manage in Cloudera — from financial transaction logs and healthcare records to supply chain databases — without moving it into separate modeling environments or building custom pipelines. With this, enterprises can rapidly deploy predictive models within their governed Cloudera environment, ensuring both scalability and compliance.

Pulse: Pulse provides the industry’s most accurate document processing engine, turning unstructured content — contracts, claims, reports, and more — into structured, LLM-ready data. By integrating Pulse into Cloudera’s AI-powered lakehouse, enterprises can automate data flows from document ingestion directly into ERP, CRM, and compliance systems.



This collaboration ensures that previously siloed unstructured information can be brought into the same governed environment as structured data. This creates an end-to-end workflow: documents are ingested and processed by Pulse, structured and validated within Cloudera’s lakehouse, and then made immediately available for predictive modeling, generative AI agents, and workflow automation.

Galileo.ai: Galileo.ai specializes in AI observability, helping enterprises validate, monitor, and maintain their AI systems in production. Their platform tracks model accuracy, drift, and reliability in real time, with dashboards and alerts purpose-built for large language models and agent-based systems.



With Cloudera’s added capabilities, Galileo provides enterprises with a closed loop for trusted AI deployment. Data flows into the Cloudera lakehouse, models are trained and run on that data, and Galileo provides the visibility to ensure those models remain accurate, fair, and reliable as conditions change. Whether monitoring predictions generated by Fundamental’s tabular foundation model or insights extracted from Pulse’s document pipelines, Galileo ensures that every AI-driven workflow built on Cloudera stays compliant, transparent, and high-performing. This combination allows enterprises to not only deploy AI at scale, but to do so with the confidence that outcomes remain trustworthy over time.

“The Enterprise AI Ecosystem has become a cornerstone of our strategy to help large enterprises navigate the complexities of AI adoption,” said Abhas Ricky, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloudera. “Our newest partners bring specialized capabilities that directly address the biggest challenges our customers face today: operationalizing AI and agentic workflows at scale with ServiceNow, ensuring transparency, reliability, and accuracy with Galileo.ai and Pulse, and unlocking the next generation of AI on structured data with Fundamental.”

“Fundamental makes predictive AI on tabular data simple and powerful,” said Jeremy Fraenkel, CEO and Founder of Fundamental. “Unlike foundation models trained on text or images, ours is purpose-built for the structured data that runs every enterprise, from transactions to customer records. Partnering with Cloudera, enterprises can now apply this predictive foundation model across their most critical datasets without the complexity of custom pipelines or tuning.”

“Trust and transparency are essential for AI in production,” said Vikram Chatterji, CEO and Co-founder, Galileo.ai. “With Cloudera, we’re equipping enterprises with the tools they need to test, evaluate, monitor, guardrail and maintain their AI applications at scale—ensuring accuracy and reliability even as data, models and conditions evolve.”

“Turning unstructured information into structured insights is one of the biggest challenges in enterprise AI,” said Sid Manchkanti, CEO and Co-founder, Pulse. “By integrating Pulse’s document processing capabilities into Cloudera’s platform, customers can unlock the full value of their documents, seamlessly feeding LLM-ready data into advanced AI workflows.”

Existing members of Cloudera’s AI Ecosystem include NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Pinecone, Google Cloud, Anthropic, Snowflake, and CrewAI. Cloudera’s commitment to building a robust partner network is rooted in its foundational belief that no single vendor can solve all the intricate requirements of large-scale AI deployment. By fostering an open ecosystem, Cloudera empowers enterprises to choose the right tools and models for their specific use cases while maintaining control over their data and infrastructure.

To learn more about how Cloudera and its partner ecosystem are making it easier, more economical, and safer for enterprises to maximize the value they get from AI, visit Cloudera.com.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, delivering unified security, governance, and real-time predictive insights. The world’s largest organizations across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

