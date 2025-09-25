Guatemala is one of the first Central American countries to design a forward-looking resilience plan

Guatemala City / Phoenix , Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vice Presidency of the Republic of Guatemala, in collaboration with international development organization, Food for the Hungry (FH) , today announced a new partnership to develop and deliver a National Resilience Roadmap that will articulate the most promising and evidence-based strategic pathway toward strengthening resilience, in support of Guatemala’s most vulnerable communities.

The roadmap will provide the country with a comprehensive framework to anticipate and address overlapping risks, crises and structural vulnerabilities. The plan will propose broad solutions to strengthen and transform existing resilience capacities in communities, public institutions, systems and markets. It will align with the National Development Plan and guide resilience-building efforts from 2026 through 2032, while also serving as a platform to attract national, regional, and international partnerships and investment in resilience.

“Guatemala is committed to building a more secure, equitable, and resilient future for all communities, especially those facing daily risks to their livelihoods,” stated Karin Herrera, Vice President of Guatemala. “This roadmap is not just a vision, but a concrete plan to strengthen our economy, our institutions, and our social systems, so that Guatemala is prepared to face future challenges.”

The partnership will achieve five outcomes through the roadmap:

Strengthen the resilience of the economy and specific markets to promote long-term sustainable growth. Strengthen and transform systems to promote resilience. Better address risks and crises, including disasters, economic shocks, high rates of malnutrition,and have more sustainable livelihoods. Establish networks and alliances that support the roadmap and its continued implementation. Attract national, regional, and international partnerships and funding for the implementation of the roadmap.

Mark Viso, CEO, Food for the Hungry, noted “This partnership reflects Food for the Hungry’s commitment to resilience as a macro-critical development priority. By moving beyond projects to systems strengthening, building platform-based economies and centering those we serve as true shareholders in their future, we can co-create scalable solutions that last well beyond any single initiative.”

“For the last several years, we’ve been working closely with communities to strengthen resilience from the ground up. This partnership will build a National Resilience Roadmap that draws on evidence, local consultations with Indigenous communities, women, youth, and the private sector, and deep systems strengthening. By creating networks and alliances across society, we aim to deliver long-term, sustainable, last-mile solutions that communities most need,” said Angélica Villatoro, Country Director and Legal Representative, Food for the Hungry Guatemala.

Food for the Hungry has worked in Guatemala for more than 45 years, applying a locally-led, systems-based approach to resilience and development. This new partnership with the Vice Presidency represents a scaling of that work to a national framework designed to benefit millions of Guatemalans.

The announcement comes as leaders and policymakers gather in New York for Devex Impact House alongside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) .

About Food for the Hungry

Food for the Hungry is a Christian humanitarian aid and global development organization with a legacy of innovation and impact. We set a different table, with ​local communities at the head, where global neighbors gather to meet overwhelming challenges with overflowing love.​

Together, we target the root causes of poverty and injustice, so people can grow healthy, educated, and free to flourish. To create lasting change, we focus on resilience. It means strong communities can face life’s shocks without falling back into poverty. Without fear. ​

We partner with over 10 million people in ​23 countries who believe everyone deserves to build the ​future God intends for them.