Safety Shot Partners with Monarq Asset Management to Actively Manage BONK Holdings Treasury

Institutional-Grade Asset Manager Retained to Monetize BONK Treasury, Generate Yield, and Preserve Shareholder Value

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced a strategic alliance with Monarq Asset Management, a leading multi-strategy digital asset investment manager, to oversee the active management of its BONK Holdings LLC subsidiary.

Monarq Asset Management will manage the Company’s digital asset treasury, which currently holds over $50 million in BONK tokens, with a clear three-pronged mandate designed to create a self-sustaining financial model and enhance shareholder value:

Active Treasury Management: Employ sophisticated, institutional-grade strategies to manage the Company's significant BONK holdings.

Yield Generation & Accumulation: Actively monetize the BONK treasury through strategies such as staking and yield farming to generate new, non-dilutive revenue streams and strategically accumulate more BONK.

Wealth Preservation: Implement advanced hedging strategies to mitigate downside risk and protect the value of the treasury for shareholders.



This active management strategy is designed to generate sufficient yield to cover the Company's public operating expenses, creating a self-sufficient model for growth. This new revenue stream from active treasury management is separate from and in addition to the Company’s 10% revenue sharing interest in the highly profitable memecoin launchpad, letsBONK.fun.

“Partnering with a firm of Monarq’s caliber is a pivotal step in our evolution,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “This isn’t a passive treasury strategy; we are actively putting our digital assets to work to generate significant returns and protect shareholder value. Monarq’s expertise in quantitative trading and derivatives will allow us to monetize our BONK holdings in a sophisticated manner, with the goal of creating a self-funding engine for our growth.”

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor, added, “Bringing in a top-tier firm like Monarq Asset Management is a critical step in professionalizing our treasury and executing our vision at the highest level. Their deep expertise in quantitative strategies and risk management is exactly what we need to actively monetize our BONK holdings, generate sustainable yield, and protect our balance sheet. This isn't just about holding an asset; it's about making that asset productive for our shareholders. Partnering with Monarq ensures we have the institutional-grade horsepower to do just that.”

This alliance is expected to accelerate Safety Shot’s strategy of transforming into the premier public vehicle for investors to gain exposure to the growth of the BONK ecosystem, backed by real revenue and sophisticated, institutional-grade asset management.

About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), is a company evolving bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Following its strategic integration with letsBONK.fun, the Company is executing a new strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space to build a robust treasury of digital assets. The Company’s beverage division holds the patented Sure Shot beverage, designed to rapidly reduce blood alcohol content as well as Yerbaé’s plant-based, energy beverage.

Investor Relations: Phone: 561-244-7100 Email: investors@drinksafetyshot.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK tokens, the successful integration and operational success with letsBONK.fun, the ability to execute on the Company’s treasury strategy, and other risks detailed in Safety Shot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.