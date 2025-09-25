Sterling Structural Releases Comprehensive Mass Timber Design Manual

PHOENIX, Ill., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Structural, a leading manufacturer of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels and systems in North America, today announced the availability of its comprehensive Design Manual. The free technical resource provides architects, engineers, designers and builders with practical guidance for designing and building with Sterling's TerraLam® CLT and other building materials across commercial, industrial and residential construction projects.

The 48-page guide addresses the growing demand for mass timber education as more construction professionals seek to incorporate sustainable, domestically produced building materials into their projects. With CLT construction techniques still emerging in the U.S. market, the guide serves as an essential reference for both newcomers to mass timber and experienced professionals looking to optimize their designs.

"As mass timber adoption accelerates, we're seeing tremendous interest from design professionals who want to utilize CLT but need practical guidance on how to drive to cost-effective outcomes," said Michaela Harms, Vice President of Mass Timber at Sterling Structural. "This design guide is part of our commitment to making mass timber accessible beyond high-end architecture. By sharing our manufacturing expertise and proven design strategies, we're helping more projects succeed while advancing the industry as a whole."

The design guide covers essential topics for successful CLT implementation, including standardized panel dimensions, span tables, optimal grid layouts for different building types, material specifications, and detailed connection strategies. The guide emphasizes practical design principles that reduce material waste, improve construction efficiency, and optimize structural performance.

A key section includes machining tolerances for MEP coordination, door opening recommendations and roof overhang best practice as well as other helpful tools. The guide also covers tolerance requirements, machining capabilities, and preferred connection details that have been proven in real-world applications.

"We've distilled years of manufacturing experience and project learnings into actionable design strategies," Harms added. "From optimal grids to connection details, we're sharing the knowledge that ensures successful project outcomes while making mass timber more predictable and accessible for contractors and developers. This design guide is the work of hundreds of hours from many team members – all with the goal to advance the adoption of domestically grown, sourced, and manufactured mass timber."

The design guide includes case studies from completed Sterling projects, demonstrating how thoughtful CLT design has delivered both sustainability and cost benefits across various project types. Featured projects include Star Lofts in Des Moines, Iowa—Iowa's first Zero Carbon-certified building—and the Jesup Memorial Library renovation in Bar Harbor, Maine, which utilized regionally-sourced Eastern Hemlock and SPF-S lumber.

Sterling's TerraLam® structural product line provides a competitively priced, mass timber panel that is designed for seamless integration into wall, floor, and roof applications. Sterling Structural serves as a one-stop shop for mass timber or a hybrid structural shell. Its panels are certified to the PRG 320 performance standard by the International Code Council and have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) third-party verified by EPD Hub .

The TerraLam® CLT Design Guide is available for free download at https://sterlingstructural.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/202500818_Sterling-Design-Manual_web.pdf.

