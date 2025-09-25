Titan Aviation Leasing Acquires Two Airbus A330-300P2F Freighters on Lease to mas

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Leasing ["Titan"], the joint venture between Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide, and Bain Capital, today announced the acquisition of two converted Airbus A330-300 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft (MSN 1789 and 1712), powered by Rolls Royce engines, from Airbus Financial Services. Both aircraft are now on long-term lease with mas, a leading cargo carrier based in Mexico. Titan will manage the freighter assets.



This transaction bolsters Titan’s portfolio with its first Airbus freighters and represents the inaugural acquisition under Titan Aircraft Investments II, DAC (“TAI 2”), the company’s second dedicated freighter aircraft investment platform with Bain Capital which launched earlier this month. The firms’ joint venture platform is focused on delivering flexible and efficient freighter leasing solutions worldwide.

“The addition of the A330-300P2F represents an exciting milestone for Titan as we diversify our portfolio with versatile solutions tailored to customer growth,” said Eamonn Forbes, Chief Commercial Officer, Titan Aviation Leasing. “We are delighted to partner with mas as they scale their widebody cargo operations, and we greatly appreciate the Airbus team’s professionalism and collaboration throughout this transaction.”

“This transaction highlights Titan’s ability to deliver innovative and flexible fleet solutions that support the growth of our customers,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “These aircraft will play an important role in meeting rising global air cargo demand and further demonstrate the scale and capabilities of our TAI 2 platform.”

“We have been working closely with Airbus Financial Services, Rolls Royce and Titan to make this arrangement a reality and we look forward to working together with the Titan team for many years to come,” said Robert van de Weg, CEO of mas. “We have a strong belief that the A330-300P2F will continue to create value for our customers and that they will be an essential part of our fleet going forward.”

“Airbus is pleased to announce the successful closing of an A330-300P2F transaction with Titan. The transaction is a result of a great team effort and highlights the excellent relationship between Airbus, Titan, mas and Rolls-Royce,” said Francois Collet, Head of Trading and Structured Finance at Airbus. “This deal leverages Titan's leasing and freight market expertise to support mas, an important and growing Airbus customer and underscores the shared commitment to advancing the A330-300P2F program and providing innovative solutions to the freight market."

The Airbus A330-300P2F, developed in partnership with ST Engineering and Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), offers up to 61 tonnes of payload capacity and a range of up to 3,650 nautical miles. Its versatility and efficiency make it well suited to support mas’ expanding regional and international freight operations, particularly as global e-commerce and trade flows continue to grow.

About Titan Aviation Leasing:

Titan Aviation Leasing is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan Aviation Leasing’s fleet of cargo aircraft supports customers, including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan Aviation Leasing’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment.

Titan Aviation Leasing provides management services to the joint venture, including aircraft acquisitions, lease management, passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion oversight, technical expertise, and disposal of aircraft.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777 and 767 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Bain Capital:

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About mas:

mas is the leading all Mexican cargo carrier providing both scheduled as well as long term charter services. mas’ network connects Mexico to the USA, South America and China and runs a fleet of Airbus A330-200 P2F as well as A330-300 P2F aircraft. mas is based at Felipe Ángeles International Airport (NLU), Mexico.

Contacts:

Media: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

mas: comunicaciones@masair.com