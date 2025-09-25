Multi Award-Winning Composer, Danny Elfman, Joins All Star Creative Team for Kartoon Studios’ “Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends,” to Compose Original Theme Song





Photo Credit: Amber Navarro

Elfman Joins Linda Woolverton, Writer of “Lion King,” “Beauty and The Beast,” “Maleficent,” and “Alice In Wonderland,” who will Guide Production as Executive Producer; and John Rivoli, Creative Force Behind Consumer Product Programs for “Harry Potter,” “Batman,” ‘SpongeBob,” “The Lord of The Rings,” and “Wicked, Leads as Creative Director





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced that multi-award-winning Danny Elfman, one of the most acclaimed and versatile composers in film history whose work has helped drive more than $16.8 billion at the worldwide box office, has joined the creative team of the highly-anticipated “Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends,” as composer of the reimagined franchise.

Multi-Academy Award nominated and Emmy & Grammy Award-winning Elfman—whose iconic scores for films such as “Batman,” “Beetlejuice,” “Men in Black,” “the Spider-Man trilogy,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “The Grinch,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as well as the instantly recognizable theme for “The Simpsons,” have become ingrained in the fabric of modern cinema—will compose the original theme song.

Planned as the most ambitious franchise initiative in Kartoon Studios’ history, the project will launch with a package of 208 7-minute episodes, and a package of five Holiday specials that reimagine A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh for a new generation. The first special is set to premiere in December 2026, with an early sneak peek arriving Christmas Eve 2025—timed to celebrate after the100th anniversary of the original publication of Milne’s beloved classic.

Elfman joins previously announced Executive Producer Linda Woolverton, the visionary screenwriter behind “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Maleficent;” and Creative Director John Rivoli, the celebrated creative force behind consumer product programs for “Harry Potter,” “Batman,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants”, among others.

“The stories of Winnie-the-Pooh hold a timeless innocence and quiet magic that I deeply admire,” said Elfman. “My goal with the theme is to honor A.A. Milne’s enduring spirit, while giving Kartoon Studios’ new interpretation a melody that will feel instantly familiar yet fresh for today’s audiences.”

“Working with Danny Elfman again, after our collaboration on Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ is a privilege,” said Woolverton. “Danny’s music brings imagination and emotional depth like no one else and to have him join us in reimagining Winnie-the-Pooh for a new generation is a gift.”

“Danny’s music has always defined moments of magic, mystery, and wonder,” said Rivoli. “Bringing his artistry into the ‘Winnie and Friends’ gives our creative team a voice that perfectly balances nostalgia with something new.”

“Danny Elfman is one of the most iconic composers in film history, and we are honored to have him bring his genius to ‘Winnie and Friends,” said Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. “Having Danny’s artistry, Linda’s brilliance, and John’s creative vision is an extraordinary moment for our studio. Winnie-the-Pooh is one of the most beloved and commercially successful properties in the world, having generated approximately $80 billion in retail sales. The launch of our first special in December 2026 will mark the beginning of what we expect will be a global franchise that will endure for decades and create long-term shareholder value.”

