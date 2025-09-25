Blue Moon Metals Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Public Offering to C$75 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOON; OTCQX: BMOOF), is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has entered into an amended letter agreement with Scotiabank and Canaccord Genuity Corp., acting as joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Cormark Securities Inc., acting as co-lead underwriter, Haywood Securities Inc. and Fearnley Securities AS (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of its previously announced “bought deal” public offering from aggregate gross proceeds of C$60,060,000 to C$75,240,000 (the "Upsized Offering"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis from the Company, 22,800,000 common shares of Blue Moon (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$3.30 per Common Share.

Blue Moon has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase, on the same terms and conditions of the Upsized Offering, up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Upsized Offering. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, by the Underwriters at any time until and including 30 days after closing of the Upsized Offering. The maximum gross proceeds raised under the Upsized Offering will be C$86,526,000 in the event the Over-Allotment Option is fully exercised.

The Upsized Offering is expected to close on or about October 1, 2025, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including all necessary stock exchange and other regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds from the Upsized Offering are expected to be used to develop the Blue Moon project in California, confirm the ideal processing solution for the mineralized material from the Blue Moon project, additional exploration at the Blue Moon, Nussir and NSG projects, working capital, and general and administration and corporate activities, as further described in the Supplement (as defined below).

The Common Shares may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable states securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway and the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

For further information:

Blue Moon Metals Inc.

Christian Kargl-Simard

CEO and Director

Phone: (416) 230 3440

Email: christian@bluemoonmetals.com

