Rapid Food Safety Testing Market to Exceed USD 24.37 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Health Standards

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapid food safety testing market size was calculated at USD 10.88 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 11.79 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 24.37 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing significant growth in recent times, driven by the high prevalence of foodborne diseases that lead to major health issues in consumers. Cost-effective safety standards and the growing demand for sustainability are key factors driving market growth.

Key Highlights of Rapid Food Safety Testing Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the rapid food safety testing market in 2024, accounting for 36% of the share, driven by the region's growing focus on food safety.

By region, North America is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by the expansion of testing infrastructure.

By technology, the PCR/qPCR segment held a significant market share of 28% in 2024, driven by the implementation of stricter food safety regulations.

By technology, the Isothermal Amplification (LAMP/RPA) segment is projected to grow at a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034, driven by the rising demand for point-of-care food testing.

By product, the benchtop rapid instruments & assay kits segment held a dominant share of 50% in 2024, driven by the increasing trend of in-house testing among food companies.

By product, the portable/handheld devices & readers segment is expected to grow rapidly between 2025 and 2034, fueled by the increasing demand for real-time food safety monitoring.

By end-use, the food and beverage manufacturers/processors segment led the market with a 48% share in 2024, supported by the expanding food and beverage industry.

By end-use, the independent & contract testing laboratories segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing number of testing laboratories globally.

By distribution channel, direct sales (OEM to Enterprise) held the largest share of 58% in 2024, driven by the rising demand for offline stores.

By distribution channel, the online B2B platforms segment is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period, in line with the expansion of e-commerce platforms.

Innovative Safety Solutions aiding Rapid Food Safety Testing Procedures

The rapid food safety testing market has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, driven by the need for quick detection of contaminants, pathogens, and adulterants to ensure food and consumer safety. The market also emphasizes the importance of analytical tools, consumables, and services used to detect biological, chemical, and physical hazards in various types of food and beverages. These technologies help provide detailed information about the safety levels of food and beverages within minutes to hours.

The major technologies adapted for testing food safety standards are lateral flow immunoassays, ELISA, PCR/qPCR, isothermal amplification (e.g., LAMP), ATP bioluminescence, biosensors, and rapid chromatography. Rapid safety tests are crucial for ensuring regulatory compliance, protecting brand integrity, and maintaining real-time quality control. The market is also experiencing growth due to its efficient and accurate results, which help detect pathogens and foodborne diseases that can cause digestive issues in consumers.

Such procedures are also essential for maintaining food safety standards, enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing the spread of foodborne diseases. The market is also experiencing growth due to advancements in technologies such as biosensors, immunoassays, and PCR, which enhance safety standards and fuel the growth of the rapid food safety testing market.

New Trends of Rapid Food Safety Testing Market

Quick testing methods that are helpful to detect food contamination easily are in high demand by consumers. Hence, it further helps in the growth of the rapid food safety testing market.

The use of advanced technologies, such as AI and ML, is beneficial in improving accuracy, reducing testing time, and enhancing pathogen detection, which is expected to drive market growth.

High demand for testing chemical contaminants and allergens due to consumer awareness is also helping the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in Rapid Food Safety Testing Market

In June 2025 , in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), NIFTEM-K organized a comprehensive food safety awareness workshop for over 100 street food vendors and small business operators from Delhi NCR and Sonipat. The workshop, led by the Department of Interdisciplinary Science at NIFTEM-K, aimed to educate participants on critical food hygiene practices, including the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation, protecting food from pests such as flies and rodents, and adhering to safe food handling procedures. ( Source - https://www.pib.gov.in)

, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), NIFTEM-K organized a comprehensive food safety awareness workshop for over 100 street food vendors and small business operators from Delhi NCR and Sonipat. The workshop, led by the Department of Interdisciplinary Science at NIFTEM-K, aimed to educate participants on critical food hygiene practices, including the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation, protecting food from pests such as flies and rodents, and adhering to safe food handling procedures. ( - https://www.pib.gov.in) In September 2025, Bio Rad Laboratories, a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostics products, launched EZ-Check Salmonella spp. Kit, describing it as a rapid qualitative test for the detection of Salmonella spp. in a variety of food and environmental samples. Bio-Rad’s ready-to-use EZ-Check Salmonella spp. Kit uses PCR, with validation from AOAC International (under the AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested Method Program) and certified NF validation by AFNOR Certification. (Source- https://www.qualityassurancemag.com)

Top Products in the Rapid Food Safety Testing Market

Product Type Key Features / Technology Benefits Common Applications PCR-based Testing Kits Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is used for DNA amplification and pathogen detection High accuracy, rapid results, and it detects specific pathogens at low concentrations Identifying Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and norovirus in food & beverages Immunoassay-based Kits (ELISA, Lateral Flow Tests) Antibody-antigen reactions for detecting toxins, allergens, or pathogens Cost-effective, fast, easy-to-use, suitable for on-site testing Allergen detection (gluten, peanut, soy), bacterial toxins, mycotoxins Biosensors & Lab-on-a-Chip Devices Compact devices using biological recognition elements (enzymes, DNA, antibodies) with electronic readouts Portable, real-time detection, minimal sample prep On-site pathogen detection, freshness monitoring Culture-independent Molecular Tests Next-gen sequencing (NGS), isothermal amplification, and microarrays Faster than traditional culture methods, high throughput, and detailed profiling Foodborne pathogen tracking, microbial community analysis Pathogen Testing Kits Targeted test kits for specific pathogens (e.g., Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria) Ensures food safety compliance, prevents recalls Meat, dairy, produce, seafood Allergen Testing Kits Detect traces of allergens like gluten, nuts, soy, shellfish, milk proteins Critical for labeling compliance and consumer safety Packaged foods, bakery, dairy, snacks Mycotoxin Testing Kits Detect toxins produced by fungi (aflatoxins, ochratoxins, fumonisins) Protects against carcinogenic and harmful toxins Cereals, grains, nuts, spices Meat Species Identification Kits DNA-based identification of animal species in meat products Prevents fraud, ensures authenticity, and regulatory compliance Meat processing, packaged foods Chemical & Residue Testing Kits Detects pesticide residues, antibiotics, heavy metals, and chemical contaminants Ensures regulatory compliance and consumer trust Produce, dairy, seafood, meat ATP Bioluminescence Testing Kits Detects ATP (adenosine triphosphate) as a hygiene indicator Ultra-fast surface cleanliness testing, widely used in foodservice Swab tests for surfaces, production lines, and kitchens



Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Rapid Food Safety Testing Market?

Rising cases of foodborne illness, increased food contamination, and gastrointestinal and digestive system issues are among the major factors driving the market's growth. Such issues further underscore the need for high food safety testing standards equipped with innovative technologies. The growing globalization of the food supply chain, which increases the likelihood of food contamination, is another major factor driving the growth of the rapid food safety testing market. It helps detect pathogens and food-contaminating elements easily, thereby reducing the incidence of foodborne illness, which is beneficial for market growth.

Challenge

How Have High Equipment Costs obstructed the Rapid Food Safety Testing Market’s Growth?

High food safety standards and their checks are essential for the growth of the rapid food safety testing market. It helps detect and prevent food contamination promptly. The procedure involves the use of advanced machinery and technologies, which can be expensive, potentially hindering market growth. A lack of skilled labor to operate such machinery is another major obstacle to the market's growth. Mass Spectrometry, Gas Chromatography, and Liquid Chromatography are some of the traditional yet advanced equipment available at high costs. Hence, such issues hinder the market's growth.

Opportunity

How Are Advanced Technologies Expected to Help the Growth of the Market in the Coming Years

Rising technological advancements in rapid food safety testing are driving the market's growth. Fast and accurate microbiological testing is one of the technological procedures that will help drive market growth. The increasing use of technological and scientific methods is beneficial in detecting hazardous microbial contaminants and preventing food and beverages from contamination, which is expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. Various other technological methods, such as spectrometry, chromatography, and immunoassay, also help detect chemical contaminants at the right time and reduce the chances of their spread.

Rapid Food Safety Testing Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Rapid Food Safety Testing Market in 2024

The Asia Pacific led the rapid food safety testing market in 2024 due to factors such as a growing population, resulting in high demand for food and beverages, the prevalence of foodborne diseases, and the need for easy and accurate food testing procedures and standards, which help lower contamination. High demand for ready-to-eat and processed food is also a major factor leading to the need to follow the technological procedures required for food safety and testing. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are among the major factors driving the rapid growth of the food safety testing market in the region.

North America is expected to grow at a Notable Rate in the Expected Timeframe

North America is expected to experience growth during the forecasted period, driven by the availability of technologically advanced methods that support the rapid expansion of the food safety testing market. Food safety testing methods, such as AI, biosensors, immunoassays, and PFA, facilitate the detection of food contaminants more efficiently, ensuring that consumers remain informed and reducing the spread of foodborne illnesses in the region. Such factors are expected to contribute to the market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Rapid Food Safety Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.4% Market Size in 2025 USD 11.79 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 12.78 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 24.37 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Rapid Food Safety Testing Market Segmental Analysis

Technology Analysis

The PCR/qPCR segment led the rapid food safety testing market in 2024, as it aids the market by increasing real-time monitoring, enhancing specificity and sensitivity, reducing the time for pathogen detection, and increasing high usage in food and beverage safety standard maintenance, among other similar factors. The segment is also essential for specificity, sensitivity, and speed detection, thereby further fueling the market's growth. Such techniques are beneficial for the immediate detection of pathogens, chemical contaminants, and microorganisms, thereby fueling the market's growth.

The isothermal amplification segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to factors such as the prevalence of foodborne illnesses, high demand for portable food testing kits that provide easy and accurate results, and the high demand for expensive thermal cyclers. High demand for isothermal amplification techniques, such as RPA and LAMP, is also contributing to the growth of the rapid food safety testing market.

Product Analysis

The benchtop rapid instruments and assay kits segment dominated the rapid food safety testing market in 2024, driven by factors such as enhanced food safety standards, cost-effectiveness, versatility, ease of use, extended shelf life, and the increasing number of rapid testing methods. Cost-effectiveness and the accurate and faster analysis of food contaminants in food and beverage products are other major factors driving the market's growth in 2024. Rapid test kits and PCR systems are crucial for market growth as they enable the rapid testing of food products with accurate, timely results.

The portable/handheld devices and readers segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, as these devices provide accurate results quickly, which is beneficial for the growth of the rapid food safety testing market. Such devices are hassle-free to use and hence are highly optimized by the food and beverage safety testing department. Such devices are highly useful in in-home settings, markets, and food processing facilities. Such factors are crucial for the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

End Use Analysis

The food and beverage manufacturers/processors segment led the rapid food safety testing market in 2024 due to the prevalence of foodborne illnesses, which necessitate ensuring product safety and quality, meeting regulatory compliance, and building consumer trust, among other factors. Food and beverage manufacturers and processors play a vital role in ensuring the complete safety of food items, which is beneficial for market growth and helps reduce the spread of foodborne illnesses.

The independent and contract testing laboratories segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to technological advancements in food safety and testing methods, regulatory compliance, increased scalability and flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Such labs also play a vital role in building consumer trust and help identify product safety standards and the presence of pathogens immediately, further fueling the market's growth.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The direct sales (OEM to enterprise) segment led the rapid food safety testing market in 2024, driven by high demand for offline stores, the increasing need for quick delivery, growing demand for specialized testing equipment, and expanding support services. These services significantly contributed to the market's growth in 2024.

The online B2B platforms segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to its convenience factor, the growth of e-commerce platforms, and the availability of various types of easy-to-use testing kits online, making it easier for consumers to be assured of the quality of their food and beverage products. Such factors are expected to fuel the market in the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Rapid Food Safety Testing Market





SGS SA (Switzerland) – Global leader in inspection, verification, and rapid testing services for food safety and quality assurance.

– Global leader in inspection, verification, and rapid testing services for food safety and quality assurance. Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg) – Provides advanced food safety testing services, including microbiology, allergens, and contaminants.

– Provides advanced food safety testing services, including microbiology, allergens, and contaminants. Intertek Group plc (UK) – Offers rapid food testing, certification, and auditing services to ensure regulatory compliance.

– Offers rapid food testing, certification, and auditing services to ensure regulatory compliance. Bureau Veritas SA (France) – Specializes in food safety inspections, testing, and certification for global supply chains.

– Specializes in food safety inspections, testing, and certification for global supply chains. ALS Limited (Australia) – Provides food and beverage testing solutions with expertise in microbiological and chemical analysis.

– Provides food and beverage testing solutions with expertise in microbiological and chemical analysis. Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.) – Focuses on rapid pathogen, allergen, and contaminant testing for food safety and nutrition.

– Focuses on rapid pathogen, allergen, and contaminant testing for food safety and nutrition. NEOGEN Corporation (U.S.) – Develops rapid test kits and diagnostic products for pathogens, allergens, and mycotoxins in food.

– Develops rapid test kits and diagnostic products for pathogens, allergens, and mycotoxins in food. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) – Supplies molecular testing kits, PCR systems, and analytical tools for rapid food safety testing.

– Supplies molecular testing kits, PCR systems, and analytical tools for rapid food safety testing. TÜV SÜD (Germany) – Provides certification, auditing, and laboratory testing services for food safety and quality management.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) / Test Strips

ELISA (microplate & rapid formats)

PCR/qPCR

Isothermal Amplification (e.g., LAMP, RPA)

ATP Bioluminescence (hygiene monitoring)

Biosensors & Lab-on-a-Chip

Rapid Chromatography & Spectrometry Kits



By Product Format

Benchtop Rapid Instruments & Assay Kits

Portable/Handheld Devices & Readers

Single-Use Test Strips / Dipsticks



By End User

Food & Beverage Manufacturers/Processors

Independent & Contract Testing Laboratories

Retailers & Distributors

Foodservice & Hospitality

Government & Regulatory Agencies



By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEM to Enterprise)

Distributors & Channel Partners

Online B2B Platforms



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

