Side curtain airbags now standard in new Volvo trucks

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America announced that integrated side curtain airbags will now be standard equipment on new Volvo truck models built for the North American market. This marks another industry first for Volvo Trucks. Volvo Trucks introduced the driver front airbag in 1996 with the launch of the VN model and made it standard equipment going forward.

The side curtain airbags are engineered to deploy in a rollover, offering added protection for both the driver and passenger. Rollovers remain among the most severe crash types, accounting for roughly half of all truck occupant fatalities. * By making side curtain airbags standard, Volvo Trucks is expanding access to a proven safety innovation that can help reduce injuries and fatalities in these high-impact situations. This added protection will now be standard on every new Volvo VNL and new VNR as part of Volvo’s safety-first approach.

“Safety is part of our DNA at Volvo, and we continue to lead the way in improving road safety,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Our vision Toward Zero Accidents means that no Volvo truck should be involved in an accident. By making side curtain airbags standard, we are taking another important step toward protecting both drivers and passengers in some of the most dangerous crash scenarios.”

A legacy of safety leadership

This milestone builds on Volvo’s decades-long leadership in advancing safety. In 1959, Volvo invented the three-point safety belt and made the design freely available, a decision credited with saving millions of lives. Volvo was also the first heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America to introduce high-strength steel cabs, electronic stability control, and, most recently, an automatic emergency call system that connects trucks directly to 911 after air bag deployment. With side curtain airbags now standard across its new lineup, Volvo Trucks continues to set new benchmarks for protecting drivers, passengers, and everyone on the road.

*Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Motor Vehicle Crash Data Querying and Reporting

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America, visit the company website.

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at https://press.volvotrucks.us/.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Carlsson

Director Brand, Marketing & Communication

336.230.4788

cecilia.carlsson@volvo.com

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

Attachments