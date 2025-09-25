Digital Freight Matching Market to Worth USD 137.31 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital freight matching market reached approximately USD 33.63 billion in 2025, with projections suggesting it will climb to USD 137.31 billion in 2034, according to a report from Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

By platform type, open marketplace platforms dominated the market in 2024.

By platform type, private/enterprise platforms are expected to grow at the fastest rate.

By deployment model, the cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment is the fastest growing segment as of 2024.

By end-user, shippers held the largest share of the digital freight matching market.

By end-user, freight carriers are seen to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, freight carriers are seen to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast years.

Market Overview

The Digital Freight Matching (DFM) market is revolutionizing the way shippers, carriers and freight brokers connect and transact by leveraging technology to automate and optimize the process of matching available freight with carrier capacity. From real-time load tracking and tendering to dynamic pricing and optimization algorithms, these platforms offer unprecedented efficiency, transparency and scalability in freight logistics.

The sector is rapidly shifting from traditional paper-based methods to digital solutions for booking, invoicing, and dispatching. Newly emerging digital freight matching platforms now offer end-to-end solutions, enabling paperless transactions, real-time bookings, automated invoicing and load tracking. These features help streamline operations, reduce administrative tasks and enhance efficiency by eliminating manual paperwork and errors.

Market Trends

Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are transforming global freight matching platforms by streamlining operations, enhancing decision-making and reducing inefficiencies. These technologies allow platforms to handle complex tasks that previously required manual effort and used up significant time and resources.

Another market trend that is gaining traction in the digital freight matching market is the use of blockchain technology. Blockchain provides a decentralized and immutable ledger for transactions, ensuring transparency, security and accountability in freight transactions. For shippers and carriers, this means reduced fraud risks, faster payment processing and a more streamlined dispute resolution process.

With increasing pressure from regulators and consumers, the logistics industry is making significant strides toward sustainability. Digital freight matching is playing a pivotal role in reducing the carbon footprint of freight operations by optimizing route planning and cargo loads. By ensuring that vehicles run with full capacities and take the most efficient routes, digital freight matching solutions help minimize empty miles and emissions.

Integration with transportation management systems (TMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems is further enhancing the functionality and interoperability of DFM platforms. Seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure enables end-to-end visibility, automation and data-driven decision-making across the supply chain.

The expansion of the DFM ecosystem is driving collaboration and innovation among technology providers, logistics companies, and industry stakeholders. Partnerships, acquisitions and investments are fueling the growth of DFM platforms, expanding their capabilities and accelerating market adoption.



Market Dynamics

Driver

Rise in E-commerce and Acquisitions

The increasing global E-commerce activities are expected to propel the growth of the digital freight matching market in the upcoming years. The E-commerce activity arises because of convenience, wide variety of products, competitive pricing and personalization. Digital freight matching can be employed to enhance E-commerce activities further by providing efficient, cost-effective and transparent transportation solutions tailored to the specific needs of online businesses.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions are also one of the drivers in the digital freight matching market. By acquiring smaller players or forming strategic partnerships, major logistics companies and tech firms are able to expand their service offerings, enhance technological capabilities and gain access to new markets. Companies involved in these activities are likely to benefit from a broader customer base, increased operational efficiencies and faster market penetration.

Restraint

High Implementation Costs

One of the main barriers in the market that slows the market entry of companies is the high implementation cost associated with digital freight matching platforms. These advanced solutions require significant investments in technology infrastructure, software and training. Smaller carriers and shippers may struggle to keep up with these costs, especially if they have limited resources or come from developing nations.

Resistance to adopting new technologies among traditional logistics providers also proves to be a hurdle in the digital freight matching market growth. A large number of small and family-run freight companies still use traditional techniques as they are not aware of such technologies. Many lack adequate technological knowledge and skills, slowing down growth and development.

Opportunity

Real time Visibility and Sustainability

One of the key opportunities in the market is the aspect of real-time visibility. It allows shippers and carriers to track the movement of goods and monitor various aspects of the supply chain, inclusive of inventory levels and transportation status. Automated freight matching leverages this data to efficiently match available carriers with shipments, optimizing routes and reducing idle time, ultimately leading to more efficient resource utilization. This maintains transparency in supply chain operations which further minimizes uncertainties and delays.

Another key opportunity is the rise in sustainability initiatives. With increasing pressure to reduce carbon footprints and adhere to environmental regulations, the digital freight matching market benefits from the growing demand for sustainable logistics solutions. Platforms that offer eco-friendly carrier options, optimize routes to reduce emissions and ensure efficient resource usage are becoming increasingly popular. As sustainability becomes a key factor in consumer decision-making, businesses are most likely to turn to digital freight matching in order to meet their environmental goals.

Regional Analysis

Why is North America dominating the market?

North America dominated the digital freight matching industry in 2024. This dominance is because the country has a developed technological infrastructure with high internet and smartphone penetration. Hence, the shippers and carriers in the region can access digital freight matching platforms. The presence of prominent market players such as U.S.-based Uber Freight (Uber Technologies, Inc.) and Convoy, Inc., as well as high research and development has created favorable environment for the market.

U.S Market Drivers:

Persistent truck driver shortages and rising labor costs is pushing U.S logistics to adopt DFM platforms that help maximize truck utilization and reduce inefficiencies.

There is a strong shift towards data driven logistics, with carriers and shippers using predictive analytics and load matching tools to lower operational costs and increase efficiency.

The continuous growth of e-commerce platforms driven by multiple players like Amazon, Walmart and Shopify is sustaining the demand for fast, flexible and digitally coordinated freight solutions.

Significant venture capital and private equity investments in freight tech startups like Convoy, Uber Freight and Transfix is shaping the competitive landscape as well as spurring innovation.

What are the advancements in Asia-Pacific?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast years. The region makes up a significant share of the global population, and the e-commerce industry is growing rapidly. Hence, digital freight matching platforms are likely to be adopted at a significant rate to meet consumer demand in the region. Additionally, rising smartphone adoptions and 5G connections are expected to push the market significantly in the coming years. Improving technological infrastructure and growing e-commerce sales are also driving the market’s growth in the region.

China Market Drivers:

China is witnessing a rapid integration of 5G networks and IoT enabled telematics that is accelerating the adoption of DFM, enhancing freight visibility and overall fleet performance.

The widespread use of mobile freight applications is transforming the country’s logistics sector, with both companies as well as independent truckers relying on this for greater efficiency.

The country is also witnessing consolidated and strategic partnerships between freight startups and established players such as JD Logistics and Alibaba. This helps accelerate the scalability of the market.

Growing sustainability pressures are encouraging shippers and carriers to adopt digital platforms that can optimize fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions.

Segmental Analysis

Platform Type Insights

Which platform type dominated the market in 2024?

Open Marketplace Platforms dominated the market in 2024. This dominance is due to their broad carrier and shipper networks which provide unmatched flexibility and capacity access. These platforms allow multiple shippers and carriers to interact freely, promote competitive pricing and carry out faster load matching. The advantage of this segment is its transparency and scalability, making them particularly advantageous for large scale logistical operations and spot freight needs.

Private/Enterprise Platforms are expected to grow at the fastest rate as of this year. They are usually proprietary platforms operated by large shippers or logistics providers to manage their internal freight flows. Companies are increasingly adopting private platforms in order to reduce reliance on third party marketplaces and enhance operational efficiency. Their growth is further fueled by the enterprise’s focus on supply chain resilience, data security and existing transportation management systems (TMS).

Deployment Model

Which deployment model led the market this year?

The cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2024. This dominance is due to the fact that a number of companies are increasingly shifting to cloud platforms as they offer flexibility, scalability as well as accessibility from any location, all of which are essential factors in today’s globalized freight ecosystem. It helps shippers track where their cargo is, optimizes route planning and enables transparent delivery timelines, making it a popular choice. The advantage of this segment lies in its cost effectiveness, making adoption easier for small scale or medium scale carriers.

The on-premise segment is the fastest growing segment as of 2024. It appeals primarily to large enterprises and government regulated industries that handle highly sensitive data such as pharmaceuticals, defense or hazardous material transportation. The advantage of this segment lies in its data control, compliance and customizable qualities. It allows organizations to tailor to their exact operational needs without the need of being dependent on any third-party service providers.

End User Insights

Which end user held the largest market share?

Shippers held the largest share of the digital freight matching market in 2024. These organizations rely on digital platforms to manage their supply chains more efficiently, save on transportation costs, and ensure timely deliveries. By utilizing digital freight matching, shippers can access a wider pool of carriers, select the best-fit transport solutions and gain better visibility into their supply chain operations. Additionally, companies heavily involved in e-commerce such as Amazon and Alibaba are increasingly dependent on digital freight matching to support their vast, global supply networks.

Freight carriers are seen to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Both large fleets and small independent truckers use digital freight matching platforms to increase their efficiency and maximize the utilization of their vehicles. By connecting with shippers directly through these platforms, carriers can fill more loads, reduce empty miles, and boost their bottom line. Additionally, carriers benefit from real-time updates on load availability, better route planning and reduced administrative work associated with manual dispatching.

Top Key Players

Convoy

Uber Freight

Loadsmart

Transfix

NEXT Trucking

Project44

FreightWaves

10-4 Systems (Trimble)

KeepTruckin

FourKites

Recent Developments

In July 2025, DAT Freight and Analytics announced that they will acquire the Convoy platform from Flexport. It shared its plans of integrating Convoy’s freight matching technology into its DAT One Marketplace to give carriers and brokers better automated load matching and more efficient transactions.

In August 2025, Trimble announced that its digital freight matching procurement platform has expanded to North America. The platform was already being operated in Europe via Transporeon, and now carriers and shippers in the U.S and Canada can use it for automated bidding, connecting hundreds of new carriers as well as simplifying rate negotiations. It will enable the discovery of reliable partners and negotiable competitive rates for strategic, lane level, and spot bidding.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Platform Type

Open Marketplace Platforms

Private/Enterprise Platforms

Brokerage-Owned Platforms



By Deployment Model

Cloud Based

On-Premises

By End-User

Shippers

Carriers

Freight Brokers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



