EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces 2025 MURTEC Breakthrough Award Winners

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces the winners of the 2025 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards: Dave’s Hot Chicken, Jack in the Box Inc., Salad House and Yum! Brands.

Now in its 19th year, the 2025 MURTEC Breakthrough awards will be presented during the MURTEC Executive Summit , taking place at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on October 21.

“Restaurant technology is all about solutions that tangibly drive performance,” says Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology. “From unified commerce platforms that deliver data-driven speed and accuracy to guest-behavior analytics that reveal retention drivers and boost loyalty, the 2025 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards celebrate tech’s ability to create exceptional operations and experiences.”

Executives from the four award-winning companies will share insights into their innovations and technological advancements and take questions from the audience during an engaging interactive breakfast session on October 22.

In a featured session, Jack in the Box SVP and Chief Technology Officer Doug Cook will detail the brand’s reinvention with Josh Gurley, Vice President, Digital Partnerships & Capabilities at The Coca-Cola Company.

The 2025 MURTEC Breakthrough Award-winning restaurants will be profiled on hospitalitytech.com and will be featured in an upcoming issue of the HT Alert newsletter.

View the complete list of past winners here .

Stay connected with Hospitality Technology on LinkedIn for live updates from the MURTEC Executive Summit.

