Battery Recycling Key to American Energy Dominance, Says Redwood Materials and ESFI

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) and Redwood Materials announced a joint campaign to raise public awareness about proper lithium-ion battery recycling. Emphasizing safety and U.S. energy dominance, the campaign highlights the availability of lithium-ion battery drop-off points across South Carolina.

Lithium-ion batteries power the devices we rely on every day at home and at work, including phones, cars, kitchen appliances, toothbrushes, laptops, bicycles, power tools, headphones, and other rechargeable devices. These devices each contain valuable resources that can be recycled and reused in the United States. Redwood Materials, the largest battery recycler in North America, recovers more than 95% of the critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, copper, and nickel, and returns them to the supply chain.

“Through this campaign, we want to show that collective action on lithium-ion battery recycling directly supports American energy independence,” says Morgan Crapps, Director of Public Affairs & Government Relations for Redwood Materials. “Each battery and device we recycle keeps our nation's valuable, finite natural resources in circulation and creates jobs right here in our community.”

The primary components of lithium-ion batteries are infinitely recyclable, yet survey data shows that more than half of Americans do not yet know how to repurpose their old lithium-ion devices. Recycling through appropriate channels offers a key opportunity to recover materials, reduce the environmental impact of mining, and decrease reliance on imported components. Supplying critical minerals back into domestic battery manufacturing will help meet the nation’s energy independence in the coming years.

As part of this campaign, ESFI and Redwood Materials will also partner with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) as part of its “Be Battery Smart” campaign to expand battery collection and education. "Collaborating on public education campaigns is critical to addressing the lack of consumer awareness about the proper disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries," said Myra Reece, SCDES Director. "With these types of batteries becoming so commonplace in our daily lives, it's important for everyone to understand how safe recycling of these batteries protects both people and the environment.”

One of ESFI’s key priorities in recent years has been lithium-ion battery safety, where it has filled in gaps in safety messaging about all parts of the battery lifecycle, from responsible shopping to safe use to proper repurposing. Through conducting consumer surveys and collaborating with manufacturers, distributors, regulators, and product safety testing laboratories, ESFI has become a leading voice in the space, reaching millions of people nationwide.

“This partnership comes at the perfect time, as ESFI begins preparing for the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week campaign,” said Jennifer LeFevre, ESFI’s Executive Director. “This year’s theme, ‘Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in Your Home,’ aligns perfectly with the messaging that ESFI has been using for years to educate the public about how to safely charge, use, and repurpose their rechargeable devices.”

Find a Redwood Materials drop-off location near you, including 41 in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston areas: redwoodmaterials.com/collection-point-map/

Businesses and other organizations can explore partnership opportunities, including battery collection boxes and events, here: redwoodmaterials.com/recycle-with-us/

Visit the campaign’s home page here: esfi.org/recycle





ABOUT ESFI

The mission of the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is to reduce electrical deaths, injuries, and fires through public education and outreach and by being the trusted voice on electrical safety. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

ABOUT Redwood Materials

Redwood Materials is localizing a global battery supply chain that seamlessly integrates battery recovery, reuse, and recycling. Founded by JB Straubel, the company delivers low-cost energy storage and offers large-scale sources of critical minerals and battery materials, recovered and manufactured in the U.S. for the first time. For more information, visit redwoodmaterials.com.