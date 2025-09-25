Truepic Introduces Groundbreaking Risk Network for Mitigating and Preventing Fraud Across the Financial Sector

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , the enterprise leader of Visual Risk Intelligence in the AI era, announced its new Truepic Risk Network for shared intelligence within its flagship platform, Truepic Vision . The opt-in Risk Network leverages Truepic’s advanced image and data authenticity verification across global financial service ecosystems, empowering institutions to detect and flag suspicious activity directly within their digital workflows. By revealing hidden risk patterns, Truepic empowers organizations to make smarter, faster decisions in the AI era.

With participation in the Truepic Risk Network, enterprises can spot and escalate fraud signals tied to suspicious devices, falsified locations, or image fraud attempted in their workflow. Those signals can then be shared across internal teams or with other participating enterprises enrolled in the Risk Network. If repeat fraud patterns emerge again, based on a series of device and data integrity signals, organizations receive a real-time alert. All data is anonymized and privacy-protected, but the shared intelligence gives financial institutions an early warning system against AI-driven fraud, helping stop bad actors before costly damage occurs, streamlining critical decisions.

“As fraud tactics evolve, bad actors are increasingly leveraging devices and AI to scale deception,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic. “Our goal is to provide strong, actionable signals that empower enterprises to mitigate visual risk so their most critical decisions and workflows remain secure. With Vision’s new device-level insights, suspicious patterns are surfaced instantly, stopping coordinated fraud attempts sooner, protecting not only enterprises but also the broader security of the financial services industry.”

“AI is fueling a new wave of fraud against the financial services sector, one of the most critical pillars of both U.S. and global economic stability. The scale and speed at which synthetic media, falsified identities, and manipulated data can now be generated pose a systemic risk. That’s why image and data authenticity, information sharing, and continuous testing across institutions isn’t optional anymore, it’s essential to safeguarding trust in our financial system,” said Michael Chertoff, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Truepic Board of Advisors member, and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Chertoff Group.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has designated Financial Services as one of sixteen critical sectors requiring heightened protection. Fraud rings and malicious actors often target multiple organizations systematically, typically within the same industry, to maximize impact. Using synthetic media, metadata manipulation, and other sophisticated image and data fraud techniques, these actors can quickly manufacture fake businesses and personas, or staged events at scale. The Truepic Risk Network is the first solution of its kind to detect and verify image and metadata fraud in real time, and to share those risk signals across the financial services sector, creating a collective defense against evolving digital threats.

