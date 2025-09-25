Parkland Ancaster Marks Official Opening

Ancaster, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Ancaster, located in one of Canada’s most historic communities, is challenging the notion of traditional retirement living.

Designed with purpose for today’s active older adults, Parkland Ancaster features an innovative community design with a full range of service and care options for every stage of life. Separate buildings, or residences, open to park-like outdoor spaces creating an age-friendly neighbourhood setting where residents can age in place, live an active lifestyle, and take advantage of support options as needed.

“Our family has had the privilege of serving older adults for more than three decades and we thoughtfully create every community for how residents want to live,” said Jason Shannon, president of Shannex. “Today, residents want beautiful, vibrant and safe homes where they continue to live active lives, socialize and do the things they love, but with peace-of-mind knowing we’ll be there for them when needed.”

With communities throughout Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Parkland is embracing the long and engaged life. Residents will enjoy Parkland Ancaster’s multiple dining venues, activity and games rooms, a heated pool, relaxing spa, and fitness centre. Active living further comes to life with Parkland Ancaster’s innovative “Park Boulevard”, an indoor streetscape where residents, their loved ones and members of the community can enjoy time socializing, attend events or stroll all year long.

This forward-thinking community design features three separate residences connected by gardens and walking paths. Each residence offers a different level of service. From independent lifestyle apartments to all-inclusive living, assisted living, enriched care, memory care, and respite care, Parkland Ancaster offers a wide spectrum of options.

Lifestyle Apartments are private, spacious and designed for independent, active older adults looking to enjoy a carefree lifestyle.

All Inclusive Lifestyle offers private spacious apartments with access to meals, housekeeping, daily wellness programming and further supports as needed.

Supportive Living includes Assisted Living, Enriched Care and Memory Care designed for older adults who require a greater level of care and service.

In celebration of its grand opening, Parkland Ancaster is donating $5,000 on behalf of residents and team members to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation.

Parkland is presented by Shannex, an Atlantic Canadian, family-owned organization with a vision of Better Living for every stage of life. Since 1988, Shannex has grown from a single nursing home in Cape Breton, N.S. to a trusted partner across healthcare, hospitality and lifestyle sectors. With locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario, Shannex continues to build communities designed for connection, wellbeing and longevity. Shannex-owned brands include Allbright Life, Parkland Retirement Living & Lifestyle Residences, Parkland at Home, Faubourg du Mascaret, and Shannex Enhanced Care. Shannex also provides Transitional Health services, in partnership with Nova Scotia Health. For more information, visit shannex.com.

