Cell Separation Technologies Market Size Grows at 15.4% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global cell separation technologies market was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 67.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.64%.
The global cell separation technologies market is driven by the expanding healthcare, growing development of cell therapies, and increasing R&D.
What are the cell separation technologies?
The cell separation technologies refer to the use of technologies to separate the cells from a heterogeneous mixture, such as culture, blood, or tissue. The cell separation technologies used are surface markers and gradient centrifugation. They are being used to detect infected cells, to develop treatment options, to investigate immune response, cell signalling, to identify drug safety and effectiveness, etc.
This, in turn, is increasing their use of diagnostics, cell therapy, and R&D applications. At the same time, factors such as growing degenerative diseases, research and development, increasing demand for personalized medicines, and technological advancements are enhancing the cell separation technologies market growth.
What are the Major Growth Drivers Cell Separation Technologies Market?
Growing advancements in cell-based therapies are the major driver increasing the demand for cell separation technologies. These therapies require specific types of cells, which increases the use of the technologies. This, in turn, helps in enhancing the purity and functionality of the cells.
At the same time, the automated separation helps in accelerating their manufacturing process and maintains their consistency. Thus, this is increasing their use in the development of various cell-based therapies. Moreover, the growing cancer research, genomic research, increasing demand for vaccines, and growth in the use of biologics are some other market drivers.
What are the Key Drifts in the Cell Separation Technologies Market?
The market has been expanding due to the growing collaborations, funding, and acquisitions to enhance the use of cell separation technologies.
- In September 2025, a collaboration between Akadeum Life Sciences, which is a leader in advanced cell separation technologies, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was announced. In this collaboration, the GMP-grade Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit of Akadeum will be merged with the Cell Therapy Flex Program of Charles River.
- In June 2025, the successful completion of the 20 million+ financing round was announced by Akadeum Life Sciences, which is a pioneer in buoyancy-based cell separation technology. This funding will be used to launch the GMP-compliant product suite designed for use in clinical trials, moving a step closer towards the next-generation cell therapies.
- In June 2025, the acquisition of Cellular Highways Ltd, which specializes in advanced cell sorting technologies focusing on cell and gene therapy, general cell research, and drug discovery, was announced by STEMCELL Technologies. The proprietary VACS™ (Vortex-Actuated Cell Sorting) technology of Cellular Highways, enabling high-speed cell sorting of will be included in this acquisition.
What is the Significant Challenge in the Cell Separation Technologies Market?
High cost is the major limitation in cell separation technologies, as it can reduce their adoption rate. They require continuous maintenance along with skilled personnel for their operations. Moreover, reagents are also repeatedly required. Thus, this limits their use by institutions and small industries. Additionally, lack of skilled personnel, risk of cell damage, and regulatory hurdles are some of the other limitations of the market.
Regional Analysis
Why did North America Dominate the Cell Separation Technologies Market in 2024?
North America dominated the global cell separation technologies market in 2024. There was a growth in the healthcare investment, which increased the R&D focusing on cancer, regenerative medicine, etc. This increased the use of cell separation technologies. Additionally, the industries also utilized them to enhance the production of cell therapies or personalized therapies. Moreover, the growing clinical trials have also increased their use. This contributed to the market growth.
What Made Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Cell Separation Technologies Market in 2024?
Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing cell separation technologies market in the forecast period. The expanding industries are increasing their use for the development of various treatment options. At the same time, growing R&D in the industries and institutes is also increasing their utilization. Moreover, growing clinical trials and manufacturing processes are also enhancing their demand. Thus, this is promoting the market growth.
Segmental Insights
By product analysis
Why Did the Consumables Segment Dominate in the Cell Separation Technologies Market in 2023?
By product, the consumables segment led the market in 2023, due to their repeated use. At the same time, the growth in cell-based research and development increased their demand. Moreover, as they promoted the development of high-quality and sterile products, which contributed to their increased use. Thus, this enhanced the market growth.
By product, the instruments segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time. Due to growing biotech innovation and growing demand for cell therapies, the use of instruments is increasing. At the same time, the demand for automated instruments is also increasing. Additionally, the growing technological advancements are also attracting the clients.
By technology analysis
Which Technology Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Cell Separation Technologies Market in 2024?
By technology, the surface markers separation segment held a dominating share of the market in 2024, driven by its high specificity. This, in turn, promoted the isolation of specific cell types. This increases their use in the discovery of biomarkers, or in the research focusing on stem cells, or cancerous cells. Moreover, their compatibility with other technologies increased their use.
By technology, the gradient centrifugation segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time. Due to their easy use, their adoption rate is increasing. They are widely used for the isolation of stem or blood cells. Furthermore, their affordability and accessibility are also increasing their use.
By application analysis
What Made Oncology Research the Dominant Segment in the Cell Separation Technologies Market in 2023?
By application, the oncology research segment held the largest share of the global market in 2023, as the cell separation technologies promoted the analysis of cancer cells. They also enhanced the cancer diagnosis. Additionally, they were used in the development of personalized or targeted therapies. This contributed to the market growth.
By application, the stem cell research segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years. As there is a growth in the research and development of regenerative medicines, cell separation technologies are being used. They are being used to separate the viable stem cells. Moreover, their growing clinical trials and funding are promoting their use.
By end-user analysis
How did the Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominated the Cell Separation Technologies Market in 2023?
By end-user, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2023, due to increased development of cell and gene therapies. At the same time, growing the R&D and manufacturing process also increased their use. The companies are also contributed to their technological advancements along with the focus on enhancing their applications. They were further supported by the investments and funding.
By end-user, the cell banks segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years. Due to growing demand for personalized treatment options and regenerative medicine, cell separation technologies are being used by them. Moreover, they are being used to provide high-quality cells for research purposes. Additionally, the expanding biobanks are increasing their demand.
Recent Developments in the Cell Separation Technologies Market
- In August 2025, to improve cell therapy manufacturing by enhancing the role of starting material quality, a collaborative project was launched between Akadeum Life Sciences, Excellos, and Lonza. In this collaboration, the flotation-based cell separation technology of Akadeum, cell characterization, GMP manufacturing, donor management, and apheresis of Excellos, and the Cocoon Platform, which is a closed, automated manufacturing system of Lonza, will be utilized.
Cell Separation Technologies Market Key Players List
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Akadeum Life Sciences
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Danaher Corporation
- Cellares
- Merck
- STEMCELL Technologies
- Duoning Biotechnology Group
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- Terumo Corporation
Segments Covered in The Report
By Product
- Consumables
- Instruments
By Technology
- Surface Markers Separation
- Gradient Centrifugation
By Application
- Oncology Research
- Stem Cell Research
- Neuroscience Research
- Microbiology
- Immunology Research
- Others
By End-User
- Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Cell Banks
- Academic Institute
By Region
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico
- Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.
