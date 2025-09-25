Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reported continued participation in its presale, with Phase 6 now over 50% completed. The progression marks a scheduled step toward Phase 7, during which the token price is planned to increase by approximately 20% as part of the project’s preset launch structure.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16.2 Million

To date, over $16.2 million has been raised in the presale, with 5 phases already sold out successfully and more than 16,500 holders onboarded. The token price started at $0.01 in the first phase and has now reached $0.035 in the current phase, representing a 250% increase. The amount of tokens allocated for the presale is 1,820,000,000, which is 45.5% of the total 4 billion supply. So far, more than 730 million tokens have been sold during the presale, representing nearly half of the remaining allocation.

As the launch price is set at $0.06, from the current level, this would represent around a 2x increase by the time of launch. Since Phase 6 has already crossed the 50% completion mark, Phase 7 may begin at any moment. In the next phase, the price will rise to $0.04, nearly 20% higher than the current price.

Those who have already purchased MUTM tokens can view their holdings on the project’s website in the dashboard section. This dashboard also gives users the ability to calculate their potential ROI. In addition, it features a leaderboard where the biggest investors can receive additional MUTM tokens based on their positions.

Audit Completed: Mutuum Finance Gains CertiK Approval

Importantly, Mutuum Finance has passed the audit of its smart contracts conducted by CertiK. The project received a strong Token Scan score of 90 out of 100. In addition, it currently holds an Operational Resilience score of 95.61 and a Skynet score of around 79.

In partnership with CertiK, Mutuum Finance has also launched a bug bounty program with a prize pool worth $50,000 in USDT. Participants who identify vulnerabilities in the code can receive rewards ranging from $200 to $2,000, depending on the severity level.

For those not involved in coding, Mutuum Finance is also running a $100,000 giveaway in MUTM tokens, which will be distributed among 10 winners. Every investor can take part in this giveaway, with all rules and details available on the project’s website.

Project Roadmap

The roadmap of Mutuum Finance consists of four phases. The first phase has already been completed, and the team has now entered the second phase, titled “Building Mutuum.” In this stage, the focus is on developing the lending and borrowing platform, which will allow users to supply and borrow crypto assets within a decentralized framework.

The platform is designed with two models of interaction. In the peer-to-contract (P2C) model, users supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens as proof of deposit. These mtTokens accrue yield over time while remaining liquid and transferable, providing both income and flexibility. The peer-to-peer (P2P) model, on the other hand, enables direct connections between lenders and borrowers. This structure makes it possible to lend or borrow assets not included in the pools, such as memecoins like SHIB or DOGE, and gives participants the ability to set their own terms.

Additional mechanisms reinforce the system. Holders of mtTokens can stake them to earn dividends in MUTM tokens, with distributions supported by the platform’s buy-and-distribute model. A portion of fees collected is used to purchase MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to stakers, creating structural buy pressure that can help reduce selling pressure over the long term.

Looking ahead, the fourth phase of the roadmap outlines that the platform’s launch is scheduled to coincide with the token’s listing on exchanges. This timing aims to enhance visibility during the initial rollout. Planned developments also include the introduction of an overcollateralized stablecoin to support protocol liquidity, alongside Layer-2 integration designed to improve scalability and reduce transaction costs.

Moving Toward Phase 7

With Phase 6 now past the 50% mark, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving steadily toward its next price step. The upcoming adjustment to $0.04 represents another milestone in a presale that has already seen strong growth from its initial $0.01 entry. Combined with the progress on development, security audits, and community initiatives, the latest phase highlights how the project continues to advance both its fundraising and roadmap goals as it approaches launch.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an Ethereum-based protocol that enables users to lend and borrow through peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer markets. Depositors receive mtTokens, which accrue interest and can be staked for MUTM dividends supported by buybacks. The roadmap includes launching the platform alongside the token’s exchange listing and developing an overcollateralized stablecoin to expand utility within the ecosystem.

