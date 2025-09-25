365AI Deepens Compliance and Innovation Strategy, Accelerates Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365AI has always adhered to the principles of compliant operations and sustainable development, fully implementing international financial regulatory requirements to provide users worldwide with a safer, more convenient, and more transparent service experience. Recognizing that security and trust are the core foundations of the fintech industry, the company continues to strengthen its technical infrastructure and risk management framework to ensure that user data and assets are fully protected.





In advancing its business, 365AI remains user-centric, constantly optimizing its products and services. The company is actively exploring the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), combining the intelligent capabilities of AI with the efficiency and trustworthiness of decentralized networks. This approach is driving innovation in the next generation of digital finance and infrastructure, delivering users a more flexible and efficient digital experience while helping to build a resilient and sustainable global fintech ecosystem.

Looking ahead, 365AI will continue to deepen collaboration with emerging industries, foster cross-sector innovation, and expand its presence in cutting-edge fields such as AI, blockchain, and DePIN. With the deep integration of AI and DePIN, the company expects to unlock greater technology-driven value and create a more profound impact in international markets.

Grounded in compliance and driven by innovation, 365AI will work hand-in-hand with partners and users worldwide to advance the prosperity and progress of the fintech ecosystem, bringing a safer, more efficient, and sustainable digital financial future to the world.

Media Contact

Company: 365AI

Contact Person: JOANNE SINNOTT

Email: pr@365ai.online

Website: https://www.365ai.online/#/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by 365AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca2035b-f5f9-40e9-84c5-62858f44fb65