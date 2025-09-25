ECD Announces VIP Client Test Drives

How You Can Experience a VIP Test Drive and Visit One of The Largest Luxury Classic Car Restoration Facilities in the World

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design is proud to introduce an exclusive VIP Test Drive program for its future clients. This premium service offers personalized test drives with an ECD Ambassador, bringing a custom-designed vehicle directly to your doorstep for a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether you're located along Florida’s east coast from Vero Beach to Coral Gables and Miami, or in the Kissimmee and Central Florida area from Tampa to Daytona Beach, you can now experience the ECD difference from the comfort of your home.

VIP Test Drive Details

From West Palm Beach to Miami, as well as the Kissimmee area and beyond, ECD’s VIP Test Drive service is available within a 75-mile radius of its locations. Qualified clients will enjoy a one-on-one, tailored test drive experience, with an ECD Ambassador arriving at their home or office to present a custom-built ECD vehicle for a personal evaluation.

"Our mission has always been to provide a level of exclusivity and white glove experience that meets the high expectations of our clients," said Scott Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO at ECD. "This VIP Test Drive service is just one more way we're enhancing the client experience, giving potential owners an opportunity to truly connect with their vehicle from the comfort of their home."

How It Works

To reserve an exclusive VIP Test Drive, clients can visit ECD VIP Test Drive to inquire about qualification details and schedule a convenient time. A dedicated ECD Ambassador will then coordinate a personalized experience, arriving at the client’s home or desired location with a custom classic ECD build, ensuring that each test drive is as unique as the client requesting it.

Prefer The Facility Tour?

If you prefer to see the build process in action, don’t worry, ECD still has its open door policy, inviting future clients, media and any of its global fans alike to come tour the facility.

Step inside the state-of-the-art 100,000 sq. ft. Florida based facility, which has over 3 production lines, a dedicated paint facility, a parts warehouse, a showroom and over 14 individual office spaces throughout. Nicknamed the Rover Dome 2.0, ECD’s facility is a space where classic icons are reborn with modern performance, luxury, and craftsmanship. Every corner of the workshop hums with precision and passion, from the fabrication bays and paint booths to upholstery studios and final assembly lines.

It’s more than just a restoration facility; it’s a world-class design house where ideas are transformed into bespoke vehicles, tailored to each client’s vision and bringing together individuals who simply love cars. Inside its walls, heritage and innovation meet, creating one-of-a-kind builds that set the global standard for custom classics and beyond. It is truly a must see masterpiece that is a pleasant surprise to anyone who uses the company's open door policy. The tour includes a detailed walk through every aspect of the build process, meeting the ECD team, and enjoying an onsite test drive of one of ECD’s fully restored classic vehicles.

To schedule your full facility tour, you can call the ECD office at (407) 483-4825 or email info@ecdautodesign.com .

You can take the full virtual tour here, Inside ECD’s 100,000 sqft. Facility .

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Media Inquiries:

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/516241c6-b1c6-4510-b8d2-c00235e3561e