Raymond James Welcomes Maine Advisor Team Managing Over $350 Million in Assets

St. Petersburg, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently welcomed four financial advisors from Compass Investment Management (CIM) to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to Alex David, Northeast division director for RJFS.

The group operates office locations in Lewiston and Bangor, Maine, and includes advisors Gary Bragg, Colby Dionne, Daniel Espenscheid and Michael Nerney, along with Registered Broker Assistants Peggy Kennedy and Melissa Bernard and Office Administrator Linda Girardin. They previously managed more than $350 million in client assets as part of Commonwealth Financial Network.

“Choosing to affiliate with Raymond James was about ensuring our independence to provide clients with the thoughtful, personal guidance they expect from our team,” said Bragg. “The firm gives us the freedom to make decisions in our clients’ best interests, while providing the right mix of sophisticated resources and support to help them pursue their goals with confidence.”

Bragg leads the CIM team with more than three decades of financial services experience. He entered the industry in 1990 with his previous firm.

Dionne serves as services manager at CIM. He interned with the group before beginning his advisory career at Equitable Advisors in 2023. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and financial economics from the University of Maine.

Espenscheid joined CIM in 2016, serving clients as technology director and broker assistant. He became a financial advisor in 2024 and is based in Venice, Florida, where he supports the Lewiston office.

Nerney holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA from Bentley University, as well as Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees. He joined CIM in 2021 and provides clients with financial analysis and portfolio structure support, drawing on his background in finance, taxes and ministry.

