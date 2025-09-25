Royal Restrooms Fights Back Against Ongoing Google Suspension, Urges Platform to Address Systemic Issues

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 62 days of an unexplained suspension from Google's local listings, Royal Restrooms is taking action to resolve the issue and raise awareness about what it sees as systemic problems within Google's platform. The company, a pioneer in the portable restroom trailer industry for over two decades, has been suspended for "deceptive practices" without clear explanation, effectively erasing its local search presence.

While Royal Restrooms has followed Google's appeals process, its local Business Profiles remain in a "systems check" limbo. This digital purgatory has not only caused significant financial strain but has also revealed what the company believes are critical breakdowns in Google's ecosystem, including issues with intellectual property protection and fair business practices.



In response, Royal Restrooms is launching a campaign to bring attention to the issue and advocate for changes that would benefit all businesses that rely on local search. This includes a public call for Google to provide a clear path to resolution and to address two key concerns:



Despite investing millions to build its brand, Royal Restrooms is seeing its trademarked name actively used by Google’s suggestion algorithm to promote competitor ad campaigns. This allows competitors to capitalize on the brand's name recognition, an issue the company says goes beyond Google's stated advertising policy. The Inequitable Local Ad Ecosystem: Royal Restrooms believes Google’s local advertising platform prioritizes ad revenue over user relevance by allowing service-based businesses to advertise as "local" regardless of their physical location. This practice, the company argues, misleads users and undermines genuine local businesses.

"We've spent over two decades building the Royal Restrooms brand and investing in this platform," said David Sauers, Co-founder of Royal Restrooms. "The irony is not lost on us: while our organic visibility has been stripped away, we're forced to spend more on ads just to be seen, all while our competitors can bid on our trademarked name with Google's encouragement. We are taking action to not only get our business back online but to challenge Google to create a more equitable and transparent system for all businesses."



The company is committing to raising these issues with the media and relevant industry groups, hoping to initiate a broader conversation about fair business practices in the digital advertising landscape.



With over two decades of experience, Royal Restrooms is the leading provider of luxury portable restroom and shower trailers. The company sets the industry standard for professionalism, cleanliness, and comfort, offering a wide range of restroom solutions for events, commercial use, and emergency situations. Its trademarked name, Royal Restrooms, has become a recognized category standard, synonymous with quality and reliability.



