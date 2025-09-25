Innovator ETFs® Announces Listing of Two Autocallable Income ETFs

WHEATON, Ill., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator ETFs®), the founder and pioneer of Defined Outcome ETFs™, today announced the listing & trading of two new Autocallable Income ETFs. The funds offer investors streamlined, single-ticker access to laddered portfolios of autocallable instruments, delivering differentiated monthly income derived from equity performance.

New ETFs:

Key Features of ACEI and ACII:

High Stable Monthly Income Potential. Expected coupons typically higher than bonds, tied to equity market performance and avoiding fixed income challenges.

Expected coupons typically higher than bonds, tied to equity market performance and avoiding fixed income challenges. Laddered Exposure. Diversifying autocallable tenors and exposures helps provide consistent income and reduced timing risk.

Diversifying autocallable tenors and exposures helps provide consistent income and reduced timing risk. Built-In Risk Management. A 30% barrier allows for significant market fluctuation while still maintaining coupon payments.

A 30% barrier allows for significant market fluctuation while still maintaining coupon payments. Model-Portfolio Ready. Reduce implementation complexity. ACEI and ACII are single ticker solutions, that are liquid, and operationally efficient.

ACEI is designed to hold a laddered portfolio of 3yr autocallable instruments that reference the 10 largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization.

ACII is designed to hold a laddered portfolio of autocallable instruments across 2yr, 3yr & 4yr maturities, whose income is derived from the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

“Autocallable instruments have been around for decades and are one of the largest segments of the structured note market. Wrapping autocallable income in an ETF not only opens it up to a wider range of investors but also offers those already in the autocallable space exposure through the vehicle of choice for many investors,” said Joe Becker, Director of Product Management at Innovator ETFs®.

About Innovator ETFs®

Innovator made history in 2018 with the world’s first Buffer ETF™, and since then has built the largest suite of Defined Outcome ETFs™. Currently, Innovator has over 150 offerings with more than $27 billion in AUM as of August 31, 2025.

ACII. The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide investors with income distributions and the potential to limit downside investment exposure, as determined by the performance of reference assets linked to the U.S. equity markets.

ACEI. The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide investors with income distributions and the potential to limit downside investment exposure, as determined by the performance of reference assets consisting of a basket of the largest stocks by market capitalization selected from a broad-based large capitalization U.S. equity index. The Funds seek to principally invest in a laddered portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) swap agreements that seek to replicate the defined return characteristics of autocallable notes (Autocallable Instruments). The Autocallable Instruments are designed to provide the potential for periodic investment payments contingent upon the performance of the worst performing reference asset and the potential to limit losses unless the losses of the worst performing reference asset exceed a pre-determined investment barrier, in which case the Funds would experience the losses of the worst-performing reference asset over the duration of the Autocallable Instrument offset by any income payments received.

The investment results of an autocallable note depends on the performance of the reference asset(s), with the payouts being in the form of coupon payments rather than capital appreciation related to the reference asset.

Fund shareholders can lose money by investing in the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s respective investment objectives will be achieved.

The Funds face numerous principal risks, including autocallable strategy risk, autocallable returns risk, barrier risk, call risk, market indices risk, equity securities risk, smaller companies risk, derivatives risk, counterparty risk, credit risk, OTC derivatives risk, FLEX options risk, box spread risk, swap agreements risk, distribution tax risk, U.S. government securities risk, money market fund risk, concentration risk, cybersecurity risk, management risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, authorized participant concentration risk, cash transactions risk, market maker risk, operational risk, premium/discount risk, trading issues risk, tax risk, and valuation risk. For a detailed list of Fund risks, see the prospectus.

Autocallable Strategy Risk. Through their use of Autocallable Instruments, the Funds are subject to various risks associated with the return profile of autocallable strategies, including, but not limited to, Autocallable Returns Risk, Barrier Risk, and Call Risk that have been detailed further below.

Autocallable Returns Risk. Autocallable instruments differ in various ways from traditional debt securities. Autocallable Instruments do not guarantee a return of principal and limit the positive investment return that can be achieved through the operation of the Maturity Barrier Level, which if triggered by the worst-performing reference asset, subjects the Funds to the losses of such reference asset. Further, the Funds do not participate in any upside gain of any reference asset, and if the autocall feature of an instrument is triggered, the Funds would forego any remaining coupon payments. The coupon payments of Autocallable Instruments are not linked to the performance of the reference asset at any time other than on the Maturity Date and Coupon Observation Dates. Moreover, because the Autocallable Instruments do not participate in any upside performance of the reference asset, the Funds’ positive returns are limited to the Coupon Payments. If the autocall feature is triggered, the Funds will forego future Coupon Payments and any positive returns may be limited.

Barrier Risk. The Autocallable Instruments utilize a Coupon Barrier Level and a Maturity Barrier Level, which each set forth the threshold amount of loss of the worst performing reference asset may experience before the Funds will forfeit Coupon Payments or a portion or all of the initial notional amount invested in such instrument, respectively. If the Coupon Barrier Level is breached on a Coupon Observation Date, the Funds will forfeit the Coupon Payment for such period. It is possible that the Funds may not receive any Coupon Payments under an Autocallable Instrument over the duration of such instrument. If the Maturity Barrier Level is breached, the Funds will forfeit the percentage of the initial notional amount it invested that is equal to the entire amount of loss of the worst-performing reference asset over the term of the Autocallable Instrument. Accordingly, the Funds could forfeit the entire notional exposure for any one Autocallable Instrument.

Call Risk. The Autocallable Instruments may be called before their stated maturity date if the Autocallable Level is breached on a given Coupon Observation Date. In this event, the Funds will forego all future Coupon Payments associated with the Autocallable Instrument. If an Autocallable Instrument is called prior to its Maturity Date, the Funds’ income may decrease if the Funds must reinvest the proceeds into an Autocallable Instrument with a lower Coupon Rate. In the event an Autocallable Instrument is called, there is no guarantee that the Funds will be able to invest in a new Autocallable Instrument or that such new instrument will have similar terms.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of Principal is possible. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

