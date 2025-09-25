Sysco To Go and Latin Restaurant Weeks Celebrate Houston’s Culinary Roots with Hispanic Heritage Night

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, September 29, Sysco To Go and Latin Restaurant Weeks will host Hispanic Heritage Night, celebrating the flavors, traditions, and people behind Houston’s vibrant Latin food scene. Houston is one of America’s most diverse food cities, and its Latin culinary heritage is central to that identity. Harris County boasts the second-highest number of Mexican restaurants in the U.S., and many food historians trace the birthplace of the fajita—a now-beloved national dish—to Houston.

This event will feature tastings from Latin American food vendors—including samples from Goya—live music, and conversations with local restaurateurs about the challenges and opportunities they face in today’s dynamic foodservice landscape.

The event will feature Sysco Restaurant Solutions to provide a behind-the-scenes look at how it supports independent restaurants through supply solutions, expertise, and flexible services designed to help small businesses thrive. Additionally, customers will be able to tour the Sysco To Go store and sign up for a free membership to access great prices on a wide assortment of high-quality products.

Event Details

What: Hispanic Heritage Night hosted by Sysco To Go & Latin Restaurant Weeks

When: Monday, September 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT

Where: Sysco To Go Store 2

1212 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77054

Media Access: RSVP required. Interviews available with Sysco leaders, Latin Restaurant Weeks organizers, and participating chefs and restaurateurs.

RSVP: media@sysco.com

Why It Matters

Independent restaurants are the heart of Houston’s food scene, but many face rising costs, staffing shortages, and pressure to compete in a crowded market. Sysco’s support goes beyond food delivery—offering resources and expertise to help local culinary businesses thrive.

This event offers a unique media opportunity to explore how Houston’s Latin food community is adapting and growing while celebrating the cultural contributions that make the city one of the most exciting dining destinations in America.

