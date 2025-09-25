BGV and EAIGG Release Second Edition of the AI Native Startup Playbook and Announce Human AI Advisory Council

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGV and the Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG) today announced the release of the AI Native Startup Playbook (Second Edition), a first-of-its-kind guide helping AI-native startups and enterprise innovation teams overcome deployment bottlenecks and scale responsibly. The Playbook is available at www.eaigg.org/about-playbook .

To further bolster this effort, EAIGG is proud to unveil its Human AI Advisory Council — a diverse, interdisciplinary group of executive AI practitioners from Fortune 500 enterprises, global technology firms, leading universities, and venture capital. Committed to advancing discourse on AI investments, adoption, talent, and societal impact, the Council will inform future editions of the Playbook, bringing real-world rigor and ethical stewardship to its recommendations.

Despite billions poured into AI infrastructure, enterprise adoption has lagged—hampered by data quality, ROI uncertainty, trust and governance challenges. Unlike the SaaS era, where standardized products scaled rapidly across industries, the AI era requires bespoke implementations, full-stack integration, and trust frameworks embedded into every deployment.

“AI-native startups are not SaaS 2.0,” said Anik Bose, General Partner at BGV. “They require different infrastructure, pricing, and go-to-market playbooks. Our Enterprise 5.0 thesis is rooted in helping founders and enterprises adapt to this new paradigm—with Human-Centric AI at the core.”

The second edition builds on insights from April 2025’s debut release, adding fresh case studies and actionable tools spanning use-case discovery, task-level ROI, forward-deployed implementation models, full-stack architectures, pricing beyond per-seat SaaS, and organizational scaling with AI.

“For enterprises to adopt AI at scale, measuring ROI is non-negotiable,” said Erik Brynjolfsson, Professor at Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI). “AI isn’t just about cost savings—it’s about augmenting productivity, enhancing decision-making, and unlocking new revenue streams. Enterprise 5.0 requires AI-native startups to quantify these benefits upfront to accelerate adoption and build long-term trust.”

“The bottleneck today isn’t infrastructure—it’s deployment,” added Emmanuel Benhamou, Managing Director of EAIGG and co-author of the Playbook. “Startups that master implementation, adoption, and trust will define the next generation of enterprise AI. This Playbook is a field guide to move from POCs to production.”



About BGV

BGV is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in enterprise technology startups that leverage cross-border innovation and Human-Centric AI. With offices in Menlo Park, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Bengaluru, BGV partners with global founders to turn bold ideas into market-defining companies.

About EAIGG

The Ethical AI Governance Group was formed by a group of leading venture capital investors, enterprise executives, and startup entrepreneurs. We understand the risks AI systems can pose to privacy, accountability, and transparency, and are committed to ensuring the responsible capitalization, development, and deployment of these technologies. We aim not only to catalyze innovation within the AI sector, but also to ensure that ethical principles, societal needs, and a commitment to the betterment of humanity guide the development and deployment of AI technologies.

