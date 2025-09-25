Bridge 2 Technologies Partners With Women Presidents Organization to Accelerate Global Growth for Women-Led Businesses

DANVILLE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T), a leading global ERM platform that drives business growth by connecting corporations, small and emerging businesses, suppliers, investors, advisors and professionals, announced a strategic partnership with the Women Presidents Organization (WPO), a membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in B2T's mission to foster meaningful business collaborations and enable companies to connect across borders while advancing inclusion in the global marketplace. By joining forces with WPO, B2T will extend its proven ecosystem to support women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses and accessing unprecedented global opportunities.

"We are pleased to partner with the Women Presidents Organization to create new pathways for women-led businesses to thrive on a global scale," said Eric Kelly, Founder and Chairman of Bridge 2 Technologies. "This collaboration perfectly aligns with our core mission of building a multidimensional ecosystem and enabling meaningful business connections. The entrepreneurial excellence and leadership demonstrated by WPO members make them ideal partners for the international opportunities within our ecosystem."

“We are delighted to partner with Bridge 2 Technologies to deepen the support and opportunity we offer our members. This collaboration underlines our commitment to ensuring every woman entrepreneur in WPO has access to global connections, strategic tools, and pathways for growth,” said Camille Burns, CEO of WPO.

Unlocking Global Potential Through Strategic Collaboration

The B2T-WPO partnership will deliver transformative value through four key pillars:

Expanded Global Access & Networking: Enabling WPO members to connect with industry leaders, corporate partners, investors, and peers around the world via B2T’s global ecosystem.



Enabling WPO members to connect with industry leaders, corporate partners, investors, and peers around the world via B2T’s global ecosystem. Growth & Scaling Support: Facilitating paths for capital access, business partnership opportunities, and capacity building.



Facilitating paths for capital access, business partnership opportunities, and capacity building. Executive Education & Readiness: Shared programming (workshops, peer advisory support, trainings) designed to ensure women entrepreneurs are prepared to meet corporate standards, adapt to evolving global markets, and seize new opportunities.



Shared programming (workshops, peer advisory support, trainings) designed to ensure women entrepreneurs are prepared to meet corporate standards, adapt to evolving global markets, and seize new opportunities. Visibility & Impact: Leveraging combined platforms to increase visibility for women leaders, amplifying voices and successes in international business arenas.

Driving Growth Through Innovation

This partnership underscores B2T's commitment to building a comprehensive global business platform where business leaders can access the resources, networks, and opportunities they need to succeed. By partnering with WPO, B2T is investing in the growth and success of women entrepreneurs who are already driving significant economic impact and innovation.

About Bridge 2 Technologies

Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) is a global enterprise relationship management platform dedicated to driving business growth by connecting corporations, emerging businesses, suppliers, investors, advisors, and industry professionals—transforming how all stakeholders collaborate and unlock opportunities across every dimension of business growth. Through its comprehensive ecosystem of opportunities, resources, partnerships, and strategic support, B2T helps businesses of all sizes access international markets, secure high-value relationships, and achieve sustainable results. Learn more at https://www.theb2t.com/

About Women Presidents Organization

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com .

Media Contacts:

Giana Dominguez, Communications Coordinator (WPO): info@women-presidents.com