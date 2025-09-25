Pure Fun Launches On-Chain Commitment Protocol to Flip the Token Launch Script

SPLITSKO-DALMATINSKA ZUPANIJA, Croatia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The culture around token launches is changing, and Pure Fun is leading the charge. Designed as a decentralized protocol that rewards verifiable commitment over hype, Pure Fun introduces a public, on-chain leaderboard where developers lock their own tokens and earn visibility for doing so.

This isn't about optics. It's about action.

By requiring developers to lock their personal holdings into transparent, auditable smart contracts, Pure Fun enables anyone—buyers, analysts, aggregators, or partners—to verify a project’s intent in seconds. Commitment becomes more than a promise. It becomes a public record.

“Token launches today are too easy to fake,” says the founding team at Pure Fun. “We wanted a system where building for the long term is more rewarding than cashing out in the short term. So we built one.”

The protocol centers around three key principles:

Locked Tokens = Measurable Commitment : Developers time-lock their tokens using a smart contract system, choosing durations that reflect serious skin in the game.



: Developers time-lock their tokens using a smart contract system, choosing durations that reflect serious skin in the game. Leaderboards = Public Discovery : Locked projects are ranked on a public leaderboard using objective, auditable metrics—like lock duration, percent supply locked, and trading volume.



: Locked projects are ranked on a public leaderboard using objective, auditable metrics—like lock duration, percent supply locked, and trading volume. Earning While Building: Projects on the leaderboard can receive rewards through DEX integrations, volume-based incentives, and creator programs from ecosystem partners.



This is the token launch flipped on its head—no more vague whitepaper promises or unverifiable claims. Pure Fun turns commitment into a market signal.

Bridging Ecosystems Through Trust

Pure Fun's composable design means it doesn’t operate in a silo. The protocol offers APIs and widgets for DEXs, analytics platforms, and aggregators to integrate leaderboard data, badges, and trust signals across Web3.

And in an era where platforms and investors are exhausted from rug pulls and short-term projects, this matters. A locked token supply means less chance of a dump. A public badge of accountability gives investors something real to trust.

Built for Builders, Not Gamers

From the moment a developer connects their wallet and sets a lock, they’re not just opting in—they’re opting into a new standard. One where transparency is built in, and trust isn’t asked for, it’s earned.

Whether you're a launchpad seeking signal, a buyer seeking security, or a developer seeking credibility, Pure Fun delivers a frictionless framework that rewards the right kind of behavior.

Why It Matters

Rug pulls have become a feature, not a bug, in many corners of crypto. That ends here. Pure Fun doesn’t just incentivize better behavior—it makes it visible, verifiable, and valuable.

About Pure Fun

Pure Fun is an open, decentralized protocol designed to reward verifiable token commitment at launch. Through on-chain locks, leaderboard visibility, and sustainable incentives, it aims to shift the token launch meta away from pump-and-dump games and toward provable long-term building.

Important Links:

X: https://x.com/puredotfun

Website: https://pure.fun

Telegram: https://t.me/puredotfun

Media Contact

Darko Lendić

darko@pure.fun

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Pure Fun. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.