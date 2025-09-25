Davis Commodities Explores Billion-Dollar Longevity Finance Tokenization Network

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), an agricultural and digital finance group based in Singapore, announced today that it is evaluating the potential integration of Real Yield Token (RYT) infrastructure into the global longevity economy—a domain that has attracted significant private capital in biotech, wellness, and health innovation.

Building on its prior work in tokenized commodity finance, stablecoin rails, and modular CFD systems, Davis Commodities is studying how an RYT platform could be extended to support multi-year financing of longevity-related initiatives in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Preliminary internal modeling (subject to regulatory and market review) suggests potential outcomes such as:

Structuring USD 500 million to USD 1 billion of tokenized, yield-bearing capital across longevity-aligned projects.

Designing digital settlement rails that could reduce cross-border capital friction by up to 80% compared to traditional SWIFT corridors.

Enabling algorithmic liquidity provisioning to accelerate investor participation in early-stage biotech breakthroughs.



“The alignment of real-world asset tokenization and longevity capital is an emerging frontier in programmable finance,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities. “While exploratory, our RYT framework is being studied to bridge long-duration capital with sustainable impact sectors.”

Davis Commodities is actively engaging with biotech investors, stablecoin protocol developers, custodians, and regulatory advisors to assess pilot frameworks. No token issuance, timeline, or definitive launch has been committed; all outcomes will depend on regulatory clarity, partner readiness, and market demand.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the fundraising plans of Davis Commodities Limited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “budget,” “forecast,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or negative versions of those expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company’s filings with the SEC identify and discuss other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Davis Commodities Limited assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.