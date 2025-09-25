National Advertising Division Recommends AT&T Modify “Learn How Everyone Gets iPhone 16 Pro on Us” Claim; AT&T to Appeal

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division Fast Track SWIFT challenge initiated by Verizon Communications Inc., the National Advertising Division recommended that AT&T Services, Inc. modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that every customer on every AT&T plan can receive a free iPhone 16 Pro.

Fast Track SWIFT is an expedited challenge process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD).

At issue for NAD was whether the challenged claim, “Learn how everyone gets iPhone 16 Pro on us,” is false because not “everybody” can get a free phone or conveyed the message that every customer on every AT&T plan can receive a new phone.

NAD found that the claim does not state that everyone “can” get a free phone. The claim states that one can “learn how everyone gets iPhone 16 Pro on us.” The term “everyone” means every person without exception, and the phrase “learn how” precedes “everyone,” suggesting that everyone is eligible to receive a phone, not that everyone can learn how to get one.

NAD determined reasonable consumers understand there are limitations to the term “everyone” in this context, such as becoming an AT&T customer and going through certain steps. However, some may interpret “everyone” to mean every person who becomes an AT&T subscriber and may be surprised that it is not everyone who gets an iPhone, but only those who subscribe to specific plans.

The limitation that the offer only applies to certain plans is material information that should be disclosed. Therefore, NAD recommended that AT&T modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that everyone is eligible for the offer or to clearly and conspicuously disclose that although everyone can be eligible for the offer, they must subscribe to certain plans.

In their advertisement statement, AT&T stated that it “will appeal NAD’s decision.”

Appeals of NAD decisions are made to BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate-level truth-in-advertising body of BBB National Programs.

