Davis Commodities Studies Multi-Billion Cross-Border “Real Yield Token” Infrastructure to Power Next-Gen Health & Agri-Tech Markets

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK) announced today that it is evaluating the potential expansion of its Real Yield Token (RYT) infrastructure into a multi-billion-dollar, cross-sector framework linking sustainable agriculture with longevity-driven health innovation.

Recent data indicates that global private capital—backed by prominent technology investors—has committed over USD 12.5 billion to longevity and biotech initiatives. Davis Commodities is exploring how RYT infrastructure could enable programmable, yield-backed financing for these sectors while extending its presence in tokenized agri-commodity finance.

Preliminary feasibility modeling (subject to regulatory and partner alignment) suggests potential pathways for:

USD 1 billion+ in tokenized issuance capacity across emerging-market agriculture and health-tech initiatives.

RYT-based liquidity pools, aiming to achieve 20%+ faster settlement velocity compared to traditional trade finance mechanisms.

ESG-oriented reserve structures that link food-chain asset performance with biotech innovation capital pools.



“Tokenized real yield is not limited to a single industry,” said Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities. “We are exploring how a unified RYT infrastructure might connect sustainable agriculture with the global race to extend human health spans—all while remaining compliant, traceable, and ESG-aligned.”

The initiative remains in an exploratory phase, with outcomes subject to market conditions, jurisdictional regulations, and partner onboarding. No token issuance or commercialization has been committed at this stage.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specializes in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands: Maxwill and Taffy in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services. The Company utilizes an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries, as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

