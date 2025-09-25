Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Savara Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 7, 2025 - SVRA

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Savara To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Savara between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Savara Inc. (“Savara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVRA) and reminds investors of the November 7, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the MOLBREEVI BLA lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI’s chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (3) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; (iv) the delay in MOLBREEVI’s regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 27, 2025, Savara issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company received [a refusal to file] letter from the FDA for the [Biologics License Application] of MOLBREEVI as a therapy to treat patients with autoimmune PAP."

On this news, Savara's stock price fell $0.90 per share, or 31.69%, to close at $1.94 per share on May 27, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Savara’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Savara class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SVRA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40eaadd2-bfd2-48d6-8de0-e130e234848a