Solvay integrates sustainability-linked features in all short-term liquidity reserves

Brussels, September 25, 2025 - 17h45 CEST

Solvay has amended its €1.1 billion multilateral revolving credit facility and its €0.3 billion bilateral revolving credit facilities to incorporate sustainability-linked features, aligning with its For Generations roadmap and reinforcing its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

These amendments directly link the company’s cost of borrowing to its climate ambitions, specifically the achievement of ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. The new structure incentivizes progress on key performance indicators that cover Scope 1, 2, and Scope 3 GHG emissions (Focus 5 categories), reflecting Solvay’s comprehensive climate roadmap.

“By embedding sustainability into our financing strategy, we are strengthening our focus on addressing climate change, a core priority of the Planet Progress pillar of Solvay’s For Generations strategy” , said Alexandre Blum, CFO of Solvay.

BofA Securities and BNP Paribas acted as Sustainability structuring coordinators for this initiative.

