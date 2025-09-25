Miami, FL, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BH24 Inc., in partnership with Flexinova Global Inc., is introducing a new standard in spray and bottle technology. With a global patent pending for a revolutionary multi-compartment spray mechanism, the companies are reshaping how industries across the world design, package, and use sprayable products.





BH24 Inc. and Flexinova Global Inc. Lead Global Transformation in Spray Technology with Patent Innovation

Founded in Miami, BH24 Inc. began as a startup with a clear mission: to reinvent spray technology and deliver solutions that are cleaner, safer, and more sustainable. Today, alongside Flexinova Global Inc., the company is rapidly building credibility with industry leaders, corporations, and investors.

The Patent That Defines the Future

The core innovation driving BH24 and Flexinova is a patent-pending mechanism that enables a single spray container to hold multiple compartments. Each compartment can store different colors, scents, or formulations, making the spray both versatile and efficient. Unlike conventional bottles, the design is endlessly refillable and fully recyclable, aligning with the global demand for eco-conscious products.

This breakthrough places the companies at the forefront of the $16 billion global spray market. According to growth projections, the sector could expand to $68 billion by 2030, representing a 400 percent increase in value. Positioned with patented intellectual property and sustainable design, BH24 and Flexinova are building long-term authority in an industry that touches everything from paint and cosmetics to food and healthcare.

Personalized Spray Technology – A World First

For the first time ever, BH24 Inc. is offering customers fully customized spray paint bottles. Through the company’s website, customers can design their own spray to match their exact needs: selecting the field of application (art, construction, design, or more), choosing up to four colors within a single bottle, and even determining the desired paint quality.

Once customized, the spray is shipped directly to the customer’s doorstep – anywhere in the world.

This innovation provides three major advantages:

• Convenience: four colors in one compact spray bottle.

• Cost efficiency: fewer cans required, saving customers money.

• Sustainability: one BH24 spray replaces multiple traditional cans. In fact, 25

BH24 bottles equal the output of 100 conventional single-color sprays, drastically reducing waste and environmental impact.

By combining personalization, affordability, and sustainability, BH24 is not only revolutionizing the spray industry but also creating a new global standard for customer-centric innovation.

Licensing Model for Global Reach

Flexinova Global Inc. holds the official patent rights and plans to license its technology worldwide. The multi-compartment mechanism is adaptable to virtually every sprayable product, opening opportunities for corporations across sectors such as automotive, construction, beauty, food, and consumer goods. By making the technology available through licensing, Flexinova is establishing itself as a leading intellectual property firm for the spray industry. This approach ensures long-term royalty revenue streams while expanding the use of sustainable technology on a global scale.

Product Lines That Demonstrate Versatility

While the patent represents a major leap forward, BH24 has also developed its own product lines to demonstrate the technology’s full potential. More than 40 products are in development, with a global rollout planned. The offerings include:

BH24 Hardcore – A high-pressure spray paint designed for rapid coverage in professional applications.





BH24 Water-Based – A smooth-blending spray ideal for indoor use and creative work.





BH24 Gold – Low-pressure artist paint featuring an extensive color palette.





BH24 Black – Professional-grade spray designed for maximum coverage and efficiency.





BH24 White – A reliable and versatile solution suited for a wide range of uses.





Each product highlights durability, performance, and ease of application, reinforcing BH24’s reputation as a forward-thinking brand that delivers both function and quality.

Expanding Into Safety and Supportive Equipment

Beyond spray technology, BH24 Inc. also offers a growing range of supportive equipment designed to meet industry needs. These include reusable respirator masks, protective gloves, sheets, brushes, and rollers. By providing both the spray products and the tools required for safe and effective use, the company strengthens its position as a trusted, one-stop supplier for professionals and corporations.

Commitment to Sustainability

Every solution developed by BH24 and Flexinova is designed with sustainability in mind. The use of recyclable materials, refillable mechanisms, and eco-friendly manufacturing processes ensures that the companies’ innovations contribute to long-term environmental responsibility. This commitment positions them as leaders not only in technology but also in corporate sustainability practices.

Corporate Vision and Leadership

At the center of BH24 Inc. is Lior Sabag, CEO and Co-Founder of both BH24 Inc. and Flexinova Global Inc. Based in Miami, Sabag brings entrepreneurial drive and a vision to transform industries through innovation. His leadership emphasizes adaptability, scalability, and sustainability as key drivers of future growth.

“Our vision is simple,” said Sabag. “To inspire industries worldwide to think differently about sprays. They are not just containers but powerful tools for creativity, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.”

In just one year, BH24 Inc. has achieved an estimated market valuation of $2.5 million, reflecting rapid progress and strong interest from global partners. The company continues to gain attention from CEOs, investors, and corporations looking to align with technology that enhances efficiency and meets sustainability goals.

Building Authority in the Market

BH24 Inc. and Flexinova Global Inc. are pursuing a branding strategy that emphasizes trust, innovation, and adaptability. By developing patented technology, diversifying product lines, and engaging with corporations at scale, the companies are positioning themselves as authorities in the spray industry. Their emphasis on both high-quality products and long-term licensing ensures recognition across multiple markets.

The companies are not only introducing a new product but also setting benchmarks that redefine expectations in packaging and application. This dual focus on technology and brand authority reflects a long-term strategy to remain ahead of industry shifts.

A Global Rollout Ahead

With over 40 products in development and international licensing on the horizon, BH24 Inc. and Flexinova Global Inc. are preparing for a significant global rollout. Their technology offers scalability across multiple industries, ensuring relevance in markets as diverse as art, construction, cosmetics, and food.

By combining patented innovation, sustainable practices, and a commitment to branding, the companies are setting the stage for global recognition. As industries increasingly demand efficiency and responsibility, BH24 and Flexinova are positioned as trusted leaders who deliver solutions for the present and future.

Pre-Sale and Global Launch Timeline

BH24 Inc. and Flexinova Global Inc. are preparing for a significant market entry. The companies have confirmed that the official global launch of their patented spray technology will take place in early January 2026. Ahead of this milestone, a pre-sale event is scheduled to begin on November 1, 2025, giving industry leaders, investors, and early customers the opportunity to secure products in advance of the worldwide rollout.

This phased approach reflects the companies’ commitment to building excitement, ensuring supply readiness, and strengthening relationships with partners prior to the official launch.

BH24 Inc. & Flexinova Global Inc





About BH24 Inc. and Flexinova Global Inc.

BH24 Inc. is a Miami-based company specializing in spray paint and bottle technology. With a diverse portfolio of spray paints, tools, and safety equipment, BH24 serves industries including automotive, construction, beauty, food, art, and manufacturing.

Flexinova Global Inc. holds the global patent for BH24’s multi-compartment spray mechanism and licenses the technology worldwide, creating scalable opportunities across all sprayable product categories.

Together, the companies are redefining spray technology with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and global authority.

