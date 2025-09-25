MONAT Gratitude Foundation Honors Chairman’s Award Recipient with $60,000 Annually in Charitable Giving

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MONAT Gratitude Foundation is proud to announce Jaclyn Kinney of Las Vegas, NV as the 2025 Chairman’s Award recipient—MONAT’s highest honor for a Market Partner who demonstrates exceptional leadership, meaningful community involvement, and gratitude in action.

Jaclyn, a MONAT Gratitude Ambassador Captain, is a shining example of leading with purpose, compassion, and impact. Her service includes organizing hygiene kits for Child Haven, school supply drives for underserved students, and collecting over 200 pieces of clothing for victims of human trafficking in Las Vegas. She has donated backpacks, food, full MONAT product boxes, and holiday toys through partnerships with Catholic Charities, Olive Crest, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. A proud police officer’s wife, Jaclyn also supports veterans, law enforcement families, and children in foster care. In 2024, she completed specialized training with The Hub, a nonprofit serving unhoused youth and trafficking survivors, and continues to partner with them for deeper community outreach.

“At MONAT, we believe that beauty shines from within — through kindness, gratitude, and the desire to lift up others,” said Luis Urdaneta, Chairman and Co-Founder of MONAT Global. “We are so proud to honor Jackie, whose unwavering generosity and commitment to giving back reflect the heart of our mission to change lives.”

As part of the Chairman’s Award, Jackie will receive $60,000 to give to nonprofit organizations of her choice in 2025—following in the footsteps of 2024 honoree Julie Fallon of Yorktown, IN, whose generosity left a lasting mark on her hometown.

Julie used her award to direct $40,000 to Muncie Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Program, which engages women in fundraising, leadership development, and hands-on home construction alongside future homeowners—raising more than half the cost of each home and building lasting community ties. She also awarded $10,000 to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) and $10,000 to A Better Way, a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other crises.

“Gratitude is a universal language that anyone can speak, no matter their background,” Julie shared. “It’s been an honor to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Through leaders like Jackie and Julie, the MONAT Gratitude Foundation continues to inspire positive change and empower communities worldwide.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For MONAT Gratitude Foundation inquiries, please contact:

Mary Ensor, Director, Gratitude MaryE@MonatGlobal.com