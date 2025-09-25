Spain Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: Major Players Such As Edged Energy & Merlin, QTS, Solaria, and ACS Group are Contributing Significantly to the Upcoming Capacity

The database product offers a comprehensive analysis of the Spain data center market, covering 63 existing and 36 upcoming facilities across key locations such as Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. It provides insights into current and future white-floor space, IT load capacity projections (2025-2029), and detailed colocation pricing strategies for both retail and wholesale markets. Key market highlights include major capacity expansions, with upcoming power capacity exceeding current levels by five times, led by prominent operators like Merlin Properties and Digital Realty. The Spanish data center sector is bolstered by strategic location advantages, robust fiber connectivity, and favorable government policies, attracting notable investment interest.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 36 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

  • Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Madrid
  • The upcoming data center power capacity is now more than 5x larger than the current installed capacity
  • Merlin Properties, Digital Realty, Nabiax and Equinix are some of the leading data center operators in Spain.
  • The region is seeing strong investor interest, supported by Spain's strategic location, fiber connectivity, and supportive government policies.
  • Major players such as Edged Energy & Merlin, QTS, Solaria, and ACS Group are contributing significantly to the upcoming capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (63 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (36 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5x68g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Center Power
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading